TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $9.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.83.

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TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 320,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,825. The company has a current ratio of 183.34, a quick ratio of 183.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $643.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company's stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: TRTX is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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