Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.7010, with a volume of 463179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,519,255.25. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after buying an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,152,819,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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