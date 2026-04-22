Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 11.7%

Shares of TSCO opened at $39.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $104,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tractor Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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