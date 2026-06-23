Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 21092044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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