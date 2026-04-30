Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $678.8840 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Trade Desk has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $91.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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