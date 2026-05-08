Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 59,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 339% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,501 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Novavax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management highlighted Matrix‑M partnership momentum, which traders view as validation of recurring‑revenue potential. Q1 Results & Analysis

Q1 results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management highlighted Matrix‑M partnership momentum, which traders view as validation of recurring‑revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note expanding Matrix‑M collaborations across oncology and infectious disease (including Pfizer links referenced in coverage), a potential new revenue stream beyond COVID vaccines. Matrix-M Deal Momentum

Multiple reports note expanding Matrix‑M collaborations across oncology and infectious disease (including Pfizer links referenced in coverage), a potential new revenue stream beyond COVID vaccines. Positive Sentiment: Survey/media coverage claims patients were “twice as likely” to pick Novavax’s COVID shot over Moderna, which supports commercial uptake narratives if validated. Patient Preference Report

Survey/media coverage claims patients were “twice as likely” to pick Novavax’s COVID shot over Moderna, which supports commercial uptake narratives if validated. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — traders bought ~59,208 call contracts (≈+339% vs. average daily call volume) — suggests speculative or informed short‑term bullish positioning in NVAX.

Unusual bullish options activity — traders bought ~59,208 call contracts (≈+339% vs. average daily call volume) — suggests speculative or informed short‑term bullish positioning in NVAX. Neutral Sentiment: Novavax will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference, increasing investor visibility but not a guaranteed catalyst. BofA Conference Announcement

Novavax will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference, increasing investor visibility but not a guaranteed catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings‑call transcripts and analyst notes are circulating; these provide detail for longer‑term thesis but are incremental vs. the headline Q1 beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Multiple earnings‑call transcripts and analyst notes are circulating; these provide detail for longer‑term thesis but are incremental vs. the headline Q1 beat. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $9.00 but kept a “hold” rating; that PT sits below the current market level, implying limited upside from some analysts. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen raised its price target to $9.00 but kept a “hold” rating; that PT sits below the current market level, implying limited upside from some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Novavax remains unprofitable with negative margins and significant year‑over‑year revenue declines vs. peak COVID demand—structural risks that keep some investors cautious. Q1 Loss Coverage

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,470,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 275,802 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 14,845,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $120,839,000 after purchasing an additional 286,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,523,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,894,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novavax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Novavax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,756,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,434. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

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