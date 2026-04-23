Traders Purchase High Volume of IREN Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 338,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 244,754 call options.

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IREN Price Performance

IREN stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.87. 42,587,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,862,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 4.30.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IREN will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IREN by 65.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in IREN by 349.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 127,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 99,384 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of IREN by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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