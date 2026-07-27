Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,033 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,338 put options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RSI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.8%

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 1,884,150 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,853. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.56. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $725,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 652,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,574,144.78. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,808,870.72. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,032,328 shares of company stock worth $78,141,973 over the last 90 days. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,139,667 shares of the company's stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 81.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,653 shares of the company's stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 383,745 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

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