Traders Purchase Large Volume of D-Wave Quantum Call Options (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 109,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 56,624 call options.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,588,658.01. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,448.36. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $509,027. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 60,355,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,405,994. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 58.58% and a negative net margin of 1,444.10%.D-Wave Quantum's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here