Traders Purchase Large Volume of New Era Energy & Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:NUAI)

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 21,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 12,194 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NUAI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $8.60 target price on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,084,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,357. The company has a market cap of $604.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27. New Era Energy & Digital has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Era Energy & Digital will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Era Energy & Digital by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 858,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

New Era Energy & Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New Era Energy & Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company announced new leadership hires, appointing Evan Pierce as chief development officer and Michael Johnson as general counsel and chief compliance officer, which could reassure investors about execution and governance. Article Title

The company announced new leadership hires, appointing Evan Pierce as chief development officer and Michael Johnson as general counsel and chief compliance officer, which could reassure investors about execution and governance. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it expects Russell index inclusion and has upcoming conference participation, which can increase visibility and potentially attract passive and institutional investors. Article Title

The company also said it expects Russell index inclusion and has upcoming conference participation, which can increase visibility and potentially attract passive and institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with call buying running well above average, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside in NUAI.

Options activity was unusually heavy, with call buying running well above average, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside in NUAI. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market strength in May may be providing a favorable backdrop for small-cap and speculative names like NUAI. Article Title

Broader market strength in May may be providing a favorable backdrop for small-cap and speculative names like NUAI. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors about a securities class action and lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and potential overhang on the stock in focus. Article Title

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

See Also

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