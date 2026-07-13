Traders Purchase Large Volume of Replimune Group Put Options (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 23,181 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average volume of 8,439 put options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,088.88. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 562,400.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,143. The company has a market cap of $834.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

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