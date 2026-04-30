Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $496.88 and last traded at $494.7090, with a volume of 506127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.37.

The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS.

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Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Trane Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $2.63 vs. $2.53 expected and revenue of $4.97B vs. ~$4.80B consensus; bookings jumped ~27% year-over-year, signalling demand strength. Business Wire: Q1 results

Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $2.63 vs. $2.53 expected and revenue of $4.97B vs. ~$4.80B consensus; bookings jumped ~27% year-over-year, signalling demand strength. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 guidance to EPS $14.75–14.95 and bumped revenue guidance (roughly $23.3B), giving investors clearer upside visibility for the year. Business Wire: Guidance

Company raised FY‑2026 guidance to EPS $14.75–14.95 and bumped revenue guidance (roughly $23.3B), giving investors clearer upside visibility for the year. Positive Sentiment: Broker support: KeyBanc raised its price target to $525 and kept an Overweight stance after channel checks, which can help sentiment and provide analyst-driven upside. InsiderMonkey: KeyBanc PT raise

Broker support: KeyBanc raised its price target to $525 and kept an Overweight stance after channel checks, which can help sentiment and provide analyst-driven upside. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed metric comparisons: analyst notes and write‑ups (Zacks) highlight the beats and underlying trends vs. estimates and year‑ago results — useful for modeling but incremental to the headline beat. Zacks: Key metrics

Detailed metric comparisons: analyst notes and write‑ups (Zacks) highlight the beats and underlying trends vs. estimates and year‑ago results — useful for modeling but incremental to the headline beat. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/strategy coverage: recent pieces examine TT’s valuation vs. growth drivers (HVAC demand, data‑center cooling), useful for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance: Valuation

Valuation/strategy coverage: recent pieces examine TT’s valuation vs. growth drivers (HVAC demand, data‑center cooling), useful for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Rich valuation and thin intraday liquidity could limit further near-term upside: TT trades at a relatively high P/E (~38) and today’s volume was below average, increasing sensitivity to any subsequent guidance/forecast changes. MarketBeat: stock data

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.94.

Read Our Latest Report on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,170. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,997 shares of company stock valued at $25,107,014. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,639,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company's stock worth $321,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13,460.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,504 shares of the company's stock worth $164,828,000 after purchasing an additional 420,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.80 and a 200-day moving average of $424.89.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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