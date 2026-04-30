Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-14.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.2 billion.

Get Trane Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $480.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.80 and a 200 day moving average of $424.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $493.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $1,590,197.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,291.30. The trade was a 49.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $268,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,997 shares of company stock worth $25,107,014. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,776,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,424,000 after buying an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,641,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,471,378 shares of the company's stock worth $572,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71,498 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,031 shares of the company's stock worth $483,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trane Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trane Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Trane Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here