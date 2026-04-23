Trane Technologies (TT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $4.8010 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trane Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $477.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $334.37 and a 1 year high of $487.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.69.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,978,950.12. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $1,590,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,291.30. The trade was a 49.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,997 shares of company stock valued at $25,107,014. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trane Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trane Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Trane Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here