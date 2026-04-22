Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as high as C$2.90. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 110,666 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Transat A.T. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.30 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transat A.T. presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$116.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transat A.T. had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of C$870.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together.

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