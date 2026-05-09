Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Announces Earnings Results

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.50. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental Realty Investors presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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