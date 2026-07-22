Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.55 and traded as high as $44.30. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 6,645 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $365.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcontinental Realty Investors

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,443,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,776,910.26. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,619 shares of company stock valued at $385,150. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

Further Reading

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