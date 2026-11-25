Aroundtown ETR: AT1 raised its 2026 funds from operations guidance after rental growth, a share buyback and an investment in German residential landlord LEG helped offset rising financing costs.

The property company now expects FFO I of EUR 285 million to EUR 305 million, or EUR 0.26 to EUR 0.27 per share. Its forecast at the start of the year was EUR 250 million to EUR 280 million, or EUR 0.24 to EUR 0.27 per share.

Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer Barak Bar-Hen said the revised outlook reflects capital allocation measures and operational performance, despite financing expenses rising as the company refinances debt at higher rates.

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Nine-Month Earnings and Rental Growth

FFO I fell 3% to EUR 215 million in the first nine months of 2026 from EUR 221 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, it declined to EUR 0.19 from EUR 0.20. Chief Financial Officer Jonas Tintelnot attributed the decline primarily to higher financing expenses, partly offset by a lower minority contribution following Aroundtown’s increased stake in Grand City Properties, or GCP, and lower perpetual note costs.

Net rental income was EUR 884 million, compared with EUR 886 million a year earlier. Like-for-like rental growth of 2.6% offset the effect of net property disposals. Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 754 million from EUR 750 million.

Profit for the period declined to EUR 332 million from EUR 882 million. Tintelnot said the change mainly reflected lower property revaluation results and a one-time deferred tax benefit recorded in the prior year. Aroundtown did not revalue its portfolio in the third quarter and plans a full revaluation at year-end.

Residential properties delivered like-for-like rental growth of 3.5%, while hotels grew 4.2%. Office rental growth was 1%, as indexation and below-market rents more than offset occupancy pressure. Office vacancy rose to 13.8% from 13.6% at the half-year mark.

LEG Investment Shifts Portfolio Toward Residential

GCP acquired a 24.98% stake in LEG, mainly after the third quarter. Chief Capital Markets Officer Timothy Wright said GCP holds the stake as a financial investment and that Aroundtown expects to record a one-time profit of more than EUR 1 billion.

Including its proportional share of LEG, residential would account for 44% of Aroundtown’s portfolio, with the living segment, including hotels, rising to 61%. Aroundtown increased its own stake in GCP from 62% at the beginning of the year to 85% as of September.

Tintelnot said the LEG investment is expected to contribute approximately EUR 60 million in additional FFO I on a pro-rata basis in 2027, after assumed financing costs. The increased GCP stake is expected to add a further EUR 10 million on a full-year basis. Only a small portion of the LEG contribution is expected in 2026, he said.

Wright told analysts that the investment was not based on assumed synergies or a combination with LEG. He said Aroundtown expects to account for the stake as an equity-accounted investment.

Financing Costs and Liquidity

Finance expenses increased to EUR 220 million in the first nine months from EUR 173 million a year earlier. Tintelnot said Aroundtown and GCP had issued EUR 2.7 billion of senior bonds at an average coupon of about 3.4% year to date. In the question-and-answer session, he said approximately EUR 2.4 billion of bonds had been repaid, with another EUR 500 million called for repayment in the coming weeks.

Aroundtown’s average cost of debt rose to 2.6% as of September from 2.4% in June. Its loan-to-value ratio stood at 45%. Tintelnot said the LEG investment had no material impact on leverage, although the company agreed to deviate slightly from its board’s sustainable 45% guidance for the investment.

The company reported EUR 2.2 billion in cash and liquid assets, more than EUR 1 billion in undrawn revolving credit facilities and a two-year EUR 600 million bridge facility. Tintelnot said liquidity and transactions completed after the reporting date cover debt maturities into 2028. He also said the company has more than EUR 600 million of bank loans under review.

Disposals and Outlook

Aroundtown completed its EUR 250 million share buyback in August. Together with the dividend paid in July, it returned EUR 340 million to shareholders this year. EPRA net tangible assets rose 4% from December 2025 to EUR 8.1 per share, supported by the buyback at a discount to net asset value.

Deputy CEO Kamaldeep Manaktala said the company had closed more than EUR 380 million of property disposals year to date at 1% below book value and signed approximately EUR 460 million of sales. Hotels represented about two-thirds of completed disposal volume.

Management expects 2% to 3% annual like-for-like rental growth and approximately EUR 55 million of annualized rental income upside by the end of 2030 from projects already in execution and the ramp-up of completed projects. Bar-Hen cautioned that soft office demand could continue to pressure occupancy and said he expects slightly negative office valuation results in the short term.

Aroundtown plans to provide its 2027 guidance alongside its full-year 2026 results. Tintelnot said interest rates remain among the variables affecting the outlook and that financing expenses are expected to rise next year.

About Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

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