Cranswick LON: CWK reported higher revenue and profit for the first half of its 2027 financial year, as volume growth and improved operating performance offset pressure from a global oversupply of pigs. The food producer said its full-year outlook remained in line with expectations.

Revenue rose 3.9% to £1.525 billion, while adjusted profit before tax increased 8.1% to £113.6 million. Total volumes grew 6.9%, including a 5% increase in the core U.K. food business, with volumes rising across all categories.

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Adjusted operating profit increased 7.3% to £121.2 million, and the adjusted operating margin expanded by 25 basis points to 7.9%. Cranswick proposed an interim dividend of 28.7 pence per share, up 6.3% from a year earlier.

Margins Improve as Pet Products Grow

Chief Financial Officer Mark Bottomley said the margin improvement reflected stronger contributions from two value-added poultry sites following disruption in the prior year, as well as better capacity utilization in pet products. Performance also improved at the Worsley houmous facility, supported by new own-label business and growth in the RAMONA’s brand.

Pet products revenue rose 75.6% as Cranswick took on more business with Pets at Home. Bottomley confirmed that the pet operation was profitable at an operating level, although its returns remained below the group level.

Fresh pork revenue fell 1.9% despite a 10.9% increase in retail volumes, as softer domestic wholesale and export prices weighed on sales. Convenience revenue rose 4.6%, gourmet products revenue increased 5%, and poultry revenue grew 3.7%.

Free cash flow increased 8.7% to £105.4 million. Net debt, including £179 million of lease liabilities, stood at £278.6 million, up £37.8 million from the financial year-end. Bottomley attributed the increase partly to the seasonal working-capital buildup ahead of Christmas. Net debt excluding leases was £27.7 million lower than at the same point a year earlier.

Poultry and Pork Investments Advance

Cranswick spent £61 million on capital projects in the first half and expects spending to accelerate in the second half. Its £100 million expansion of the Hull pork facility is entering its final phase, while a £56 million project at Eye is intended to raise poultry processing capacity to more than 2 million birds per week.

The company has also submitted a planning application for a £220 million fresh poultry facility in Northeast Lincolnshire. Chief Commercial Officer Jim Brisby said the proposed site would have capacity for a further 1.75 million birds a week.

Management said the planning process was progressing in line with expectations but declined to give a date for approval. Cranswick also said it completed a joint venture in June with premium sausage and bacon supplier The Jolly Hog, whose manufacturing is expected to transfer to an existing Cranswick facility in the second half.

Pig Oversupply and Consumer Trends

Brisby said the U.K. pig market was experiencing a complex period of falling prices and excess supply. He said almost all of Cranswick’s own pigs were covered by cost-of-production models, providing protection, but that the industry needed the cycle to play out and some production to exit.

Brisby also pointed to inflation in agricultural commodities, labor and energy. Despite those pressures and difficulties in export and out-of-home markets, he said retail demand had been robust.

Cranswick launched around 500 new products in the first half, up 15% from the previous period. Brisby said the company was responding to demand for premium, healthy and convenient food, and expected consumers to continue spending on premium products during Christmas trading.

On future margins, Bottomley cautioned against prioritizing profitability at the expense of new business. “We’ve got to make sure we are competitive,” he said.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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