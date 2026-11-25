Deere & Company NYSE: DE forecast fiscal 2027 net income of $4.5 billion to $5.25 billion as executives pointed to an emerging recovery in North American agricultural equipment demand, while warning that farm economics and construction markets remain uncertain.

The outlook compares with fiscal 2026 net income of $4.86 billion, or $17.95 per diluted share. Deere’s 2027 forecast includes roughly $500 million in higher pension-related impacts and a net tariff headwind of about $300 million.

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For the fourth quarter, net income fell 1% to $1.05 billion, or $3.89 per diluted share. Net sales and revenues declined 2% to $12.1 billion, while equipment operations sales slipped 1% to $10.5 billion. Full-year net sales and revenues rose 4% to $47.7 billion.

Chairman and CEO John May said the agricultural equipment cycle troughed in 2026, with North America leading a measured recovery. But he said tight farm margins and geopolitical influences on input costs could moderate its pace.

Farm Equipment Demand Shows Early Improvement

Deere expects U.S. and Canadian large agricultural equipment industry sales to rise 5% to 15% in fiscal 2027. Early Order Programs are running up double digits from a year earlier, supported by replacement demand from an aging fleet and limited new equipment inventories, said Dan Pulley, manager of investor communications.

Director of Investor Relations Chris Seibert said North American large tractor orders extend through the middle of the second quarter. Combine orders under an ongoing early order program were up double digits from the same point last year and already matched the full prior-year program.

New North American Large Ag machine inventories were down 10% from already low levels a year earlier, Seibert said. Used high-horsepower tractor inventories were down 25% from their peak, while used combine inventories were down roughly 30%.

Conditions remain more difficult elsewhere. Deere expects European agricultural industry sales to be flat to down 5% and South American sales to be flat to up 5%. High interest rates and currency volatility are weighing on purchasing decisions in Brazil, although executives said an aging fleet could help demand recover later in the year.

Production & Precision Ag sales fell 15% in the fourth quarter to $4 billion, primarily because of lower shipments. For fiscal 2027, Deere expects the segment’s sales to rise 5% to 15%, with an operating margin of 12.5% to 14.5%.

Construction Strength Supports Outlook

Construction & Forestry fourth-quarter sales rose 12% to $3.8 billion, while operating profit edged down to $339 million as higher production and operating costs offset some of the benefit from pricing. Small Ag & Turf sales increased 10% to $2.7 billion.

For 2027, Deere projects Construction & Forestry sales ranging from flat to up 10% and an operating margin of 9.5% to 11.5%. Small Ag & Turf sales are expected to be approximately flat, with a margin of 12.5% to 13.5%.

Infrastructure spending, rental fleet replacement and data center projects have supported construction demand, executives said. May cautioned that the company is watching developments around prospective data center assessments by local communities. Chief Financial Officer Brent Norwood said uncertainty about the duration of data center demand is weighted mostly toward 2028.

Pension, Tariffs and Labor Preparations

Deere’s 2027 pension estimate includes a tax-adjusted, non-cash settlement charge of $250 million to $400 million tied to a voluntary lump-sum option for certain U.S. salaried retirees. The company expects to record the charge in the second quarter. It also forecast net operating cash flow of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion.

Direct tariff costs exceeded $1.1 billion in 2026 before refunds, Seibert said. Deere expects the run rate to decline to roughly $1 billion in 2027, but the absence of prior-year refunds will produce a net headwind of about $300 million.

Norwood said Deere’s labor agreements with the United Auto Workers expire at the end of fiscal 2027. The company is preparing for several outcomes, including a possible work stoppage, and expects those preparations to increase working capital mainly in the fourth quarter. May said plans include additional inventory, continued operations during a stoppage and use of Deere’s global production footprint.

Technology Adoption Expands

Seibert said Deere’s See & Spray technology covered approximately 12 million acres globally in 2026, delivering average herbicide savings of more than 50% across those acres. Roughly one-third of orders in the company’s recently completed North American sprayer early order program included the technology.

May also introduced JD, an artificial intelligence assistant that lets growers ask questions about their fields and machines using their operational history. More than 6,000 users in 76 countries held over 10,000 conversations with the assistant during its first week of full availability, he said.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, commonly known as John Deere, manufactures and distributes equipment and technology for agriculture, construction, forestry, and lawn care. Its products include tractors, combines, planting and spraying equipment, construction machinery, forestry equipment, and turf-care products, along with related parts and services. The company also provides precision agriculture technologies designed to help customers monitor and manage equipment and field operations. Through its Financial Services business, Deere offers financing and leasing options for equipment and related products.

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