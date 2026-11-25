Diana Shipping NYSE: DSX reported higher third-quarter charter revenue and raised its quarterly dividend, even as costs tied to its abandoned acquisition of Genco Shipping & Trading contributed to a net loss.

The dry bulk shipowner posted time charter revenue of $61.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, up from $51.9 million a year earlier. Co-Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Maria Dede attributed the increase primarily to higher average charter rates.

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The company reported a net loss of $500,000, compared with net income of $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. The loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus income of $5.7 million, or $0.05 per share, a year earlier.

Dede said the quarterly loss was mainly attributable to $12.3 million in transaction-related costs expensed after Diana withdrew its proposed Genco acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $22 million from $20.3 million.

Dividend Increase and Genco Exit

Diana declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the third quarter, up from $0.01 in previous quarters. CEO Semiramis Paliou said the higher distribution reflected the company’s outlook and financial position.

The company terminated its tender offer for Genco shares in July and withdrew its acquisition offer in August. By September 30, Diana had sold approximately 4.2 million Genco shares for net proceeds of $112 million, realizing a $44 million gain, Paliou said.

Paliou said she was disappointed that the company’s effort to consolidate the sector had not succeeded, but added that Diana remained committed to pursuing consolidation opportunities that could enhance its fleet and add shareholder value.

Higher Rates Support Fleet Earnings

Diana operated an average of 36 vessels during the third quarter. Its fleet earned a time charter equivalent rate of $17,363 per day, up 14% from $15,178 a year earlier. Utilization edged up to 99.6% from 99.4%, while daily vessel operating expenses rose to $6,101 from $6,014.

For the first nine months of 2026, time charter revenue rose 7.2% to $173.1 million. Net income increased to $49.4 million from $14.7 million, with results benefiting from stronger fleet performance and gains on the Genco investment, Dede said.

Between July 22 and November 17, Diana secured time charters for seven vessels. These included three Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels at an average daily rate of $36,300 for an average of 224 days, according to Paliou.

Dede said the company had secured 93% of its remaining 2026 ownership days at an average contracted rate of approximately $19,736 per day, providing estimated revenue of $29.7 million. For 2027, she cited approximately $99 million in contracted revenue.

Using forward freight agreement curves as of November 17, Diana estimated potential 2027 revenue of approximately $288.2 million, including both fixed and unfixed days. Dede cautioned that the estimate was not guidance and that actual results would depend in part on rates achieved for unfixed days.

Liquidity and Market Outlook

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash stood at $217.5 million at September 30, up from $122.3 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs, declined to $590.9 million from $636.1 million, mainly due to scheduled debt amortization, Dede said.

Paliou said Diana expects delivery of two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax newbuildings at the end of 2027 and in early 2028, respectively.

Dave Van der Linden, chief commercial officer of Diana Shipping Services, said the dry bulk market strengthened through August and September, supported by longer trade routes, slow sailing speeds and geopolitical disruptions. Capesize vessels outperformed, with third-quarter earnings averaging $44,872 per day based on the 182 5TC index, he said.

Van der Linden also pointed to risks from vessel supply growth, softer Chinese coal imports and potential export controls in Guinea. He said a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or a full return to Red Sea routes could shorten voyages and release vessel capacity.

Management Changes

Paliou announced that Christos Tsakonas, previously global head of shipping at DNB Bank, had been appointed chief investment and strategy officer. He will oversee strategy and financial activities and report to her.

President Ioannis Zafirakis will become an adviser effective March 1, 2027, stepping away from daily executive duties while remaining on the board and executive committee, Paliou said.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. is an international shipping company focused on owning and operating dry bulk vessels. Founded in 1999, the company provides seaborne transportation for commodities used in global industries and supply chains. Its fleet includes vessels such as Capesize, Panamax, Kamsarmax and Ultramax ships. These vessels carry dry bulk cargoes including iron ore, coal and grain, primarily under charter agreements with customers. Based in Athens, Greece, Diana Shipping operates internationally, serving trade routes that connect major commodity-producing regions with markets around the world.

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