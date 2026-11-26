Foresight Group LON: FSG reported a 10% rise in first-half revenue to £85 million, helped by recurring revenue growth and performance fees from investment exits, as the company shifted its focus to private markets following the sale of its listed equities division.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, core EBITDA rose 7% to £34 million, with a margin of 40.2%, Chief Executive Officer Gary Fraser said. The board declared an interim dividend of 9 pence per share, up 11% from a year earlier.

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Assets under management ended the period at £13 billion, in line with the end of fiscal 2026, while funds under management stood at £9.1 billion. Fraser said debt under management fell to £3.9 billion following exits.

Fundraising and investment exits

Foresight completed the sale of its listed equities division, Foresight Capital Management, on September 4. Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Bernard Fairman said the transaction leaves the group focused on its real assets and private equity businesses.

Gross inflows during the half included £224 million from retail investors, alongside fundraising for the Australian Renewables Income Fund, or ARIF. Fraser said Foresight remained on track for another strong year of retail fundraising, supported by its pipeline and a historically stronger second half.

In Australia, the company responded to redemption pressure among some limited partners with a planned realization program across two mature funds, DIT and EIT. The partial sale of mass transit operator Kinetic generated performance fees and returns for redeeming investors, Fraser said, while Foresight retained a 30% investment through a continuation vehicle.

The continuation vehicle closed during the period with A$660 million in commitments and was oversubscribed by Australian and international institutional investors. ARIF also secured a A$75 million commitment from an existing limited partner.

Private equity realizations totaled £42 million in the half at an average multiple of 4.2 times invested capital. After the period ended, Foresight sold financial planning firm Beckett Investment Management Group at a 5.6-times exit multiple, Fairman said. Fraser said Beckett’s assets under management more than doubled to £2.1 billion during Foresight’s holding period.

Revenue growth and shareholder returns

Recurring revenue rose 9% to £72 million and represented 85% of total revenue, within the company’s target range of 85% to 90%. Performance fees exceeded £6 million in the first half.

Core costs increased 10% from the prior-year period. Staff costs rose 9%, with approximately half of that increase attributable to wage inflation and the remainder linked to additional institutional sales and investment staff, Fraser said. Other core costs rose as the company invested in offices and technology infrastructure.

Foresight repurchased £13.9 million of shares during the half. Fraser said the buybacks and payment of the prior-year final dividend reduced the company’s cash position. He added that Foresight remained open to targeted acquisitions and corporate activity, while maintaining a disciplined approach.

Fundraising outlook

Fairman said institutional real asset fundraising remains important to meeting near-term market expectations. The company’s second European energy transition fund, FEIP II, is progressing toward a €1.25 billion target size.

Fraser said FEIP II had made five investments totaling more than €280 million, including post-period investments in energy storage projects in Scotland and Finland. He said institutional interest in the fund was at its highest level in roughly 18 months to two years, but cautioned that the amount and timing of commitments remained uncertain. The fund’s final close is scheduled for June 30 next year.

Fairman said Foresight is targeting more than £600 million in annual fundraising across its tax-efficient retail products. He also pointed to potential institutional private equity opportunities from U.K. Local Government Pension Scheme pooling and government support for an existing limited partner.

Looking further ahead, Fairman said the company expects margin expansion and strong fiscal 2029 performance fees to support its guidance.

About Foresight Group (LON:FSG)

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia. With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies. A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors.

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