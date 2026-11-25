GDS NASDAQ: GDS said it remains on track to book around 1 gigawatt of data center business in 2026, as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure grows in China. The company also lowered its capital spending payment guidance, citing a shift in the timing of supplier payments rather than changes to construction or customer move-in schedules.

Founder, Chairman and CEO William Huang said GDS booked 686 megawatts in the first nine months of the year. More than 80% of its new business came from China’s three largest internet and cloud customers, he said.

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Huang said GDS is focused entirely on the Chinese market and is selective about new orders, targeting business that relies on domestic technologies. Its contracts are take-or-pay, with customer move-in periods averaging 12 months, he said.

Backlog Supports 2028 Outlook

Chief Financial Officer Dan Newman outlined a scenario in which GDS books 950 megawatts of new business and delivers 250 megawatts of new billings in 2026. Under those assumptions, its backlog would rise to 1.15 gigawatts at year-end, from 450 megawatts at the start of the year.

Newman said the year-end backlog would become fully billable within two years, allowing for construction and ramp-up periods. After accounting for customer churn and asset monetization, GDS projects total billings of more than 2.4 gigawatts at the end of 2028, up from an expected 1.4 gigawatts at the end of 2026.

The company projects annualized adjusted EBITDA of 6.7 billion Chinese yuan in the fourth quarter of 2028, compared with approximately CNY 5.5 billion on the same basis in the fourth quarter of 2026. The projection accounts for churn, asset monetization and contract price resets, but excludes any new business booked after 2026, Newman said.

GDS is in the final phase of repricing legacy contracts as they renew, a process Newman expects to be largely complete within 18 months.

Capital Spending and Financing

GDS cut its full-year capital expenditure payment guidance to CNY 8.5 billion from CNY 10 billion. Newman said capital spending incurred during 2026 would be about CNY 12 billion, with the difference reflected in capital expenditure payables.

Responding to an analyst’s question, Newman said the lower payment guidance reflected a small adjustment in the timing of payments to suppliers. There was “no change at all” to plans or ongoing execution, he said.

Organic capital spending totaled CNY 4.3 billion in the first nine months of the year, while operating cash flow excluding one-time items was CNY 2 billion. GDS maintained its existing full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

The company expects to end 2026 with CNY 32 billion in net debt and estimates it will spend CNY 16 billion over the following two years to complete capacity needed for its year-end backlog. After factoring in operating cash flow and asset monetization proceeds, GDS projects net debt of about CNY 38 billion at the end of 2028.

Newman said GDS is fully funded to deliver the backlog, citing onshore project loans, existing cash, operating cash flow and asset sales. At the end of the third quarter, the company had approximately CNY 19 billion in cash and time deposits and net debt equal to 5.1 times last-quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA. It has set aside CNY 4 billion in anticipation of redeeming a convertible bond early next year.

GDS is also seeking regulatory approval for the first post-IPO asset injection into its Shanghai-listed data center real estate investment trust, which Newman expects to complete early next year.

Utilization and Supply Outlook

On a pro forma basis, adjusting for asset monetization and one-time items, third-quarter revenue grew 11.9% year over year and adjusted EBITDA rose 6.2%, Newman said.

Newman expects utilization to temporarily fall into the 70% range as capacity under construction comes into service. Because nearly all the capacity being built is committed, he expects utilization subsequently to climb into the mid-to-high 80% range as customers move in.

Huang said GDS does not see bottlenecks in its own supply chain. Asked about customers’ access to chips, he said the company communicates closely with customers and tracks their supply chains. He said GDS remains confident in its delivery schedule and that its bookings rely on domestic technologies.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited is a data center developer and operator that provides facilities and services for businesses with substantial computing and data-storage needs. Its offerings include data center space, power and cooling infrastructure, colocation, and related managed services and connectivity. The company serves cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and other enterprises. Its data centers are designed to support customers' critical IT systems and connect them with network and cloud providers.

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