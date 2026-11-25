Grupo Financiero Galicia NASDAQ: GGAL reported third-quarter 2026 net income of ARS 229 billion, down 16% from the previous quarter as lower inflation and interest rates compressed returns on its assets.

The Argentine financial group posted an annualized return on equity of 9.3% and return on assets of 1.7%. The result marked a recovery from a loss a year earlier, although margins narrowed as asset yields fell faster than funding costs, Head of Investor Relations Pablo Firvida said on the earnings call.

Firvida said credit indicators improved, provisions declined and expenses fell during the quarter. Unless otherwise indicated, figures were reported in constant Argentine pesos as of September 30, 2026.

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Lower Rates Pressure Bank Earnings

The group’s financial margin declined to 14.4%, reflecting lower lending rates, reduced returns on inflation-linked assets and fewer gains from securities sales. Consumer prices rose 5.8% during the quarter, compared with 6.8% in the second quarter, Firvida said.

Banco Galicia, the group’s largest subsidiary, earned ARS 134.9 billion, down 19% sequentially, with a 7% return on equity. Its average interest-earning assets grew 2% to ARS 32 trillion, but their average yield fell to 22.3% from 27.1%. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined to 9% from 10.1%.

Other contributors to group earnings included Galicia Asset Management, with net income of ARS 48.5 billion, and Naranja X, with ARS 29.3 billion. For the first nine months of 2026, group net income totaled ARS 577.5 billion, with an 8% return on equity.

Credit Quality Improves

At Banco Galicia, loan-loss provisions fell 12% from the second quarter to ARS 509 billion. The nonperforming loan ratio declined to 7.8% from 8.3%, while the cost of risk fell to 8% from 9.3%. Coverage increased to 96.1% from 92.8%.

Firvida said the credit cycle appeared to be stabilizing, although nonperforming loans remained above year-earlier levels and the improvement needed to continue for several quarters.

Banco Galicia’s expenses fell 10% sequentially and 36% year over year to ARS 731 billion, reflecting efficiency initiatives and benefits from the HSBC Argentina integration. The group’s efficiency ratio was 39.4%, up from the prior quarter as revenue contracted faster than expenses, but more than 20 percentage points better than a year earlier.

Private-sector financing totaled ARS 26 trillion, down 3% sequentially, while deposits were stable at ARS 28.7 trillion. The bank’s total capital ratio was 25.7%, and liquid assets represented 56.1% of total deposits.

2027 Growth and Profitability Outlook

Chief Financial Officer Gonzalo Fernández Covaro said the group expects real loan growth of around 5% for 2026, assuming a pickup in peso volumes continues. For 2027, he projected real loan and deposit growth of 5% to 10%, closer to 10%.

Fernández Covaro expects group return on equity of around 8% for 2026, rising to the low double digits in 2027 and reaching a target of roughly 15% in 2028. He cautioned that next year’s presidential election could bring political uncertainty and affect economic variables.

The CFO forecast a group financial margin of approximately 15% to 15.5% in 2027, below the roughly 16% expected for full-year 2026 but above the third-quarter level. He said a shift toward peso lending and higher-margin consumer loans could support margins.

Fernández Covaro also expects Banco Galicia’s nonperforming loan ratio to end 2026 at around 7% and decline to 5.5% to 6% by the end of 2027. At the group level, he projected a 2027 cost of risk of approximately 8% to 8.5%.

Naranja X and Capital Allocation

Naranja X CFO Hernán García said the consumer-finance business expects a more stable loan balance in the fourth quarter after its portfolio contracted in the third. For 2027, he projected about 5% real growth in personal loans and a broadly flat credit-card portfolio, with a change in the card portfolio’s trend expected in the second half.

Asked about a potential share buyback, Fernández Covaro said the holding company currently has little liquidity and cannot pay dividends at this point because of regulatory constraints. The group will consider whether to retain some dividends at the holding-company level during the next dividend season to fund potential buybacks, he said.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia is an Argentine financial services holding company with roots in Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires, founded in 1905. The group operates primarily in Argentina through businesses serving individuals, companies and institutions. Its services include retail and commercial banking, lending, payments, insurance, investment and asset-management products, and brokerage services. The group also offers digital financial services, including through its Naranja X platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia's operations are focused on the Argentine market, where it serves customers through a combination of physical branches and digital channels.

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