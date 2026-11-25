Helical LON: HLCL reported higher profit for the half year ended Sept. 30, 2026, as rental income rose and development work progressed, while the property company reduced debt following the sale of 100 New Bridge Street.

Profit after tax increased to £5.3 million from £1.8 million a year earlier. EPRA earnings per share rose to 4.4 pence from 2.4 pence, and EPRA net tangible assets increased to £3.67 per share from £3.51 at March 31.

The company declared an interim property income distribution of 2.25 pence per share, up 50% from a year earlier. Chief Financial Officer James Moss said the payment was fully covered by EPRA earnings.

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Development and leasing progress

Helical said Brettenham House reached practical completion during the half year. Chief Investment Officer Rob Sims said the company had secured a 24,000-square-foot letting across three floors to FGS Global, with rents above £140 per square foot on the best space. Approximately 20% of the building is now let.

Sims said Helical had increased its profit expectations for the project following the initial letting. The company’s remaining return is primarily linked to rental performance; the project has a fixed exit yield and construction costs are fixed following completion, he said.

At 10 King William Street, the entire building is under offer to a single business on a long lease. Sims said Helical anticipated completing the letting in December, while practical completion of the building was due at the beginning of the new year. He said the company could consider a sale of the whole asset or its share, as well as refinancing, once the building is let.

At Delta Paddington, both 18-story concrete cores are complete and steel installation has begun. Practical completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2028. Sims said the project has a fixed-price main construction contract.

Helical also reported progress at The Bower, where it let 32,000 square feet and had another 20,000 square feet under offer. Lease regears covering 72,000 square feet, including one completed after the period end, extended the campus-wide weighted average lease term to expiry to more than seven years, Sims said.

Debt falls after asset sale

The sale of 100 New Bridge Street crystallized a £31 million profit and released £95 million of equity, according to the company. Gross borrowings fell to £201 million from £283 million, while loan-to-value declined to 25.1% from 36.5%.

Helical returned £17 million to shareholders after the sale: £12 million through a B share scheme and £5 million through a share buyback. Moss said the buyback acquired 2.5 million shares at an average price of £1.96 and added 3.2 pence per share to EPRA net tangible assets.

The company spent £43.8 million on capital expenditure during the half year, principally at 10 King William Street and Delta Paddington. Assuming no valuation movements or further sales, Moss said loan-to-value was expected to rise to 29% to 30% by the financial year-end as committed spending continues.

Helical had £255 million of cash and undrawn facilities available at the period end. Moss said its debt was fully hedged and had an average maturity of 3.1 years, rising to 3.5 years if extension options are exercised.

Valuations and market outlook

Portfolio valuations were broadly flat on a like-for-like basis as rental growth and development progress offset the effect of outward yield movements. The development portfolio rose 3.8% in value, while the investment portfolio declined 1.6%, Moss said. The overall portfolio was valued at £545 million after the New Bridge Street sale.

Helical said demand for high-quality London offices remained strong, with take-up of nearly 7.5 million square feet in the first nine months of the year, 6% above the five-year average. The company said the amount of space under construction across Central London had fallen to 12.8 million square feet, 28% below the level a year earlier.

Investment activity remained more subdued. Helical said £6.2 billion of property transactions had taken place year to date, around 20% below the long-term average, and described improving liquidity as selective rather than a broad market reopening.

Southwark costs and capital allocation

At Southwark, Helical expects Gateway two regulatory approval imminently, allowing main works to begin. Approval would trigger a £15.5 million payment under a forward-funding agreement with Places for London, including £10.2 million of initial profit and reimbursement of £5.3 million in historic costs, Sims said.

Sims said expected profit from the project’s first and second payments had fallen to £13 million from the May forecast, primarily because of higher costs. That figure excludes a potential additional payment of up to £8 million linked to rental performance.

Moss said Helical currently believes it should maintain net assets of around £400 million, but that the figure is not a fixed threshold. In response to an analyst’s question, he said the amount could fall if the company undertakes fewer developments, potentially allowing further capital returns.

The company said it would weigh new investments against alternatives including shareholder returns, and would consider further buybacks if its shares continue to trade at a substantial discount and new projects do not offer compelling returns.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical is a central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge. Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London's leading development specialists.

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