HICL Infrastructure LON: HICL reported a slight increase in net asset value for the six months ended September 30, 2026, as portfolio returns, acquisitions and share buybacks offset the effect of higher valuation discount rates.

The infrastructure investor’s NAV rose to £1.605 per share, up £0.003 over the period. Its underlying portfolio return was 11.3% on an annualized basis, while EBITDA from growth assets increased 7% year over year. Fund Manager Ed Hunt said shareholders received a total return of almost 17% during the half-year, including share price gains and dividends.

The results come as HICL begins implementing a refreshed strategy that targets a total return of more than 10% over the medium term. The company plans to add a limited allocation of higher-returning investments while maintaining its focus on income and downside protection. Hunt said shareholders approved the updated investment policy with 99.9% of votes in favor.

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Discount rates weigh on NAV

CFO Mark Tiner said HICL increased reference discount rates by an average of 25 basis points in response to elevated government bond yields. The change reduced NAV by £0.034 per share. Higher near-term inflation expectations and cash deposit rates added £0.009 per share, while foreign exchange movements were neutral after hedging.

Value enhancement added £0.017 per share, primarily from HICL’s purchase of an additional stake in Cross London Trains. Share buybacks contributed another £0.006 per share. The company bought back £47 million of shares during the period at an average discount of 19% to NAV, Tiner said.

The portfolio’s weighted average discount rate rose to 8.7%. Hunt said it would be 8.8% on a like-for-like basis with the addition of Hector Rail, an acquisition completed after the period ended.

HICL’s cash dividend cover was 1.10 times, in line with its guidance, and cover on a funds-from-operations basis, before growth capital expenditure, was 1.63 times. Earnings cover was 0.91 times following the discount-rate increase; excluding macroeconomic adjustments, it was 1.59 times, Tiner said.

The board reaffirmed dividend guidance of £0.085 per share for the year ending March 2027 and £0.0865 for the following year. Tiner said management expects the dividend to continue growing over time, although the company does not commit to matching growth in the retail price index.

Hector Rail marks first enhancer investment

HICL invested £69 million for a 42% stake in Hector Rail, Scandinavia’s largest private rail freight operator, with the transaction completing after the reporting period. The investment is the first in a category HICL calls “enhancers”: higher-returning opportunities with expansion potential and a targeted divestment plan at entry.

Director of Fund Management Ross Gurney-Read said Hector Rail’s revenues come from multiyear, inflation-linked contracts and that the company is paid according to the number of trips rather than commodity volumes. He said HICL’s investment case targets a return well above 12% and assumes double-digit average annual EBITDA growth over the next five years.

HICL also spent £52 million on an additional Cross London Trains stake during the period, taking its interest to just over 13%. Gurney-Read said the purchase and related changes to cash-flow assumptions added £0.012 to NAV per share.

Tiner said future investment would include both growers and enhancers, with management seeking to support dividend growth and capital appreciation without allowing enhancer exposure to exceed 20% of the portfolio.

Portfolio opportunities and risks

Affinity Water, HICL’s largest investment at 13.8% of portfolio value, performed in line with its EBITDA forecast, Gurney-Read said. Although hot, dry weather increased consumption, it also raised supply costs and put pressure on some performance measures. HICL reduced Affinity’s discount rate by 10 basis points, citing improved cash-flow certainty after a further distribution.

Hunt identified Texas Nevada Transmission as a potential beneficiary of rising power demand and digitalization. Gurney-Read said data centers account for 70% of the business’s interconnection queue, but HICL’s forecasts remain cautious about the scale of the eventual build-out.

At Fortysouth, a proposed expansion of network sharing between two mobile operators could reduce demand for new towers and colocations if approved, Gurney-Read said. HICL increased the asset’s discount rate by 20 basis points to reflect uncertainty, though its valuation was broadly flat over the half-year.

Gurney-Read also said French draft guidance on wholesale fiber tariffs, published after the period ended, may not support all the tariff increases assumed for Altitude Infra. The guidance remains subject to consultation, and HICL does not expect the overall impact to be material.

Across the public-private partnership portfolio, average availability was 99%. About 18% of the overall portfolio is due to be handed back to the public sector over the next 10 years, Gurney-Read said. Hunt identified regulatory and political risk as a continuing concern and said HICL manages it through diversification across sectors and jurisdictions.

Liquidity and asset sales

At the reporting date, HICL had £198 million of available liquidity after commitments, including Hector Rail, plus a £400 million undrawn revolving credit facility. Fund-level borrowing was 7.6% of NAV.

Tiner said the company expects to continue selling assets selectively to fund its investment plan and could use the credit facility to bridge the gap between a purchase and a disposal. Gurney-Read said the timing of further sales would likely depend on identifying new opportunities, given the company’s current cash position.

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

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