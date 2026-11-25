KANZHUN NASDAQ: BZ reported an 11.7% increase in third-quarter revenue, but forecast slower growth for the fourth quarter as recruitment demand weakened. The operator of the BOSS Zhipin recruitment platform also announced a new $500 million share repurchase program.

Revenue rose to CNY 2.42 billion in the quarter, while adjusted income from operations, excluding share-based compensation, increased 19.1% to CNY 1.08 billion. The adjusted operating margin reached a record 44.5%, up 2.8 percentage points from a year earlier, Deputy CFO Wenbei Wang said.

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The company recorded a net loss of CNY 249 million, driven by a non-cash fair value change in an investment. Excluding the investment loss, a related deferred tax benefit and share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net income rose 12% to CNY 1.1 billion.

Hiring Demand Weighs on Outlook

KANZHUN expects fourth-quarter revenue of CNY 2.19 billion to CNY 2.23 billion, representing growth of 5.3% to 7.3% from a year earlier. Wang described the recruitment demand trend as challenging.

Founder, Chairman and CEO Jonathan Peng Zhao said the company had observed more job seekers relative to enterprise users entering the fourth quarter, with a larger change among small and medium-sized enterprises. December is normally a slower period for hiring and job switching, he added.

Larger companies have been more resilient, Zhao said, as they continue existing recruitment plans and sign annual contracts for the following year. Manufacturing led growth, with newly added job postings rising by more than double digits year over year in the third quarter and through the fourth quarter to date. Automobile, finance, advertising and retail were among the lagging industries, he said.

Average monthly active users on the app rose 14.4% to 73 million in the third quarter. Paid enterprise customers increased 6% to 7.2 million over the 12 months ended Sept. 30. Wang said the paying ratio among active enterprise users improved for a fifth consecutive quarter, and growth in average revenue per user accelerated.

Pricing Changes and Lower-Tier Cities

Zhao said KANZHUN had largely completed a pricing experiment in first-tier cities, phasing out free job postings and setting prices at CNY 4 to CNY 6 per job per day. Before the reform, roughly 20% of listings in those cities were free, he said, and some recruiters placed non-qualified jobs in free slots, generating complaints from job seekers.

Zhao said recruiter acceptance had been good, revenue had increased and complaints associated with the practice had declined significantly. In response to an analyst’s question, he said the company did not see significant user attrition during the reform and would cautiously explore similar opportunities elsewhere.

User growth remains the main driver of revenue growth in lower-tier cities, Zhao said. The proportion of revenue from third-tier and smaller cities rose by nearly 2 percentage points year over year in the third quarter. The revenue contribution from blue-collar users increased by 1.5 percentage points, supported by user growth and penetration, he said.

Costs, AI and Shareholder Returns

Total operating costs and expenses rose 7% to CNY 1.6 billion. Sales and marketing expenses increased 49% to CNY 585 million, reflecting campaigns that included sponsorships of the FIBA World Cup and WorldSkills Competition, as well as higher sales employee-related expenses. Research and development expenses increased 4% to CNY 425 million.

Wang said a roughly CNY 1.4 billion non-cash fair value change in an invested company contributed to an interest and investment loss of CNY 1.3 billion. The same investment loss generated a CNY 361 million non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Zhao outlined several AI applications, including search tools that let recruiters describe hiring needs in longer text and an agent used by the company’s headhunting consultants. In an experiment, the agent helped increase the first-interview rate for consultant-recommended candidates accepted by clients by 50%, he said. KANZHUN plans to focus capital spending more on AI applications while remaining restrained on model pre-training investment, Zhao added.

The new repurchase authorization runs for 12 months from Nov. 25, 2026, and is in addition to a $400 million program approved in March. Zhao said the company had repurchased more than $300 million in shares so far this year and paid an annual dividend of $230 million last quarter. Together, repurchases and dividends exceeded $530 million, he said.

Asked about overseas expansion, Zhao said the OfferToday recruitment app had been successful in Hong Kong and would also appear in Singapore. He cautioned that adapting the service to local customers would take time.

About KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ)

KANZHUN Limited operates BOSS Zhipin, an online recruitment platform that connects job seekers with employers in China. Its services are designed to help candidates find employment opportunities and enable businesses to recruit talent. The platform emphasizes direct communication between job seekers and recruiters, alongside tools for discovering and matching candidates with available positions. KANZHUN provides recruitment services through its mobile and online platforms. BOSS Zhipin was launched in 2014.

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