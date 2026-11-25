Li Auto NASDAQ: LI expects to return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2026 after narrowing its third-quarter loss and improving margins, executives said on the company’s earnings call.

The Chinese automaker forecast fourth-quarter deliveries of 110,000 to 115,000 vehicles and revenue of CNY 31.7 billion to CNY 33.1 billion. CFO Johnny Tie Li said the company expects gross margin and operating cash flow to improve further, citing lower lithium material prices and efficiencies from its self-developed technology.

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Chairman and CEO Xiang Li said the market for new energy vehicles priced at CNY 200,000 and above had remained flat year over year, with automakers competing for existing demand. Despite pressure from model changeovers and inventory clearance, the company’s third-quarter deliveries rose 7.2% from a year earlier, he said.

Margins Recover as Loss Narrows

Third-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year over year to CNY 28.8 billion. Vehicle sales revenue rose 4.7% to CNY 27.1 billion, as higher deliveries were partially offset by a lower average selling price resulting from a different product mix, CFO Johnny Tie Li said.

Gross margin rose to 16.7% from 16.3% a year earlier and 11% in the second quarter. Vehicle margin was 15.3%, compared with 15.5% a year earlier and 9.4% in the preceding quarter. The CFO attributed the sequential improvement in margins largely to product mix, including deliveries of the new L6, Li i9 and Li MEGA.

The company reported a net loss of CNY 309.7 million, compared with a loss that was twice as large a year earlier. Its operating loss narrowed to CNY 699.6 million, while research and development spending rose 4.8% year over year to CNY 3.1 billion.

Operating cash flow was CNY 3.2 billion, and free cash flow turned positive at CNY 2 billion. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of CNY 88.2 billion.

New Models and a Slower Update Cycle

President Donghui Ma said production of the 2026 Li i6 would reach 20,000 units in November. He said the company is working to increase supply and shorten delivery times, with the i6 and range-extended L6 serving customers at the CNY 250,000 price point.

Ma said monthly deliveries of the Li MEGA exceeded 3,000 units in both October and November, while Li i9 deliveries had surpassed 10,000 units. Battery-electric vehicles accounted for more than half of the company’s deliveries across its lineup, he added.

The president said the transition to Li Auto’s Lianshan Battery had not negatively affected sales. The battery uses cells developed in-house and made under contract, alongside battery packs manufactured in-house. Both the 2026 Li i6 and Li MEGA use Lianshan Batteries across all trims, he said.

Xiang Li said the company plans to shift its vehicle update cycle from roughly once a year to about once every two years. In 2027, it will update only one or two individual models rather than its entire lineup, he said. The CEO said a longer cycle would support testing and verification and could improve vehicle value retention for customers.

Overseas Expansion and Technology Plans

Li Auto is pursuing several overseas markets at once, with different products and sales channels depending on the market, Ma said. The all-new Li L9 launched in Dubai in September, and the Li i6 is scheduled to begin deliveries in Norway and the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2027.

The company also plans to show the right-hand-drive Li MEGA at the Thailand International Motor Show on December 1 and hold a launch and store-opening event in Hong Kong on December 9. Ma said Li Auto expects overseas sales to double in 2027 from 2026, without providing a unit forecast.

On assisted driving, CTO Yan Xie said the company expects to release OTA 9.3 by the end of the year. The update will focus on improving the system’s understanding of complex road situations and speeding up its responses, he said.

Ma said Li Auto is also developing wheeled robots for use in its own vehicle and component plants, with several hundred units expected to be deployed by 2027. Bipedal humanoid robots remain a medium- to long-term research direction, he said, while the company’s research priorities remain vehicles, assisted driving, in-house chips and electric powertrain technology.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese automaker that designs, develops, manufactures and sells new energy vehicles, with a focus on family-oriented passenger vehicles. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Li Xiang, the company is headquartered in Beijing. Li Auto is known for its range-extended electric vehicles, which use an onboard gasoline engine to generate electricity when needed. Its products have included the Li L-series SUVs and the all-electric Li MEGA multi-purpose vehicle, alongside vehicle software and related services.

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