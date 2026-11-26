Mitchells & Butlers LON: MAB reported 2.1% like-for-like sales growth for fiscal 2026, saying it outperformed the market for a 10th consecutive year despite higher labor and food costs.

Total sales rose 1.3%, while operating profit increased by £2 million, Chief Financial Officer Emma Harris said on the earnings call. Pretax profit rose 5% and earnings per share increased 6%, she said.

The pub and restaurant operator faced approximately £120 million of year-over-year cost headwinds, including higher employer National Insurance contributions and steep red meat inflation. Harris said efficiency improvements, particularly in the second half, helped offset those pressures.

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Current-year like-for-like sales were up 1.1% at the time of the call, against a 4.5% increase in the comparable first quarter a year earlier. Harris said drinks-led businesses continued to perform more strongly than food-led brands.

Trading and pricing

The chief executive, identified in the transcript as Phil, said last year began with a record festive season but became more challenging. Like-for-like sales rose 1.8% in the second quarter and were flat in the third, when extreme heat, the World Cup and the timing of Easter affected trading. The fourth quarter brought some recovery, he said.

He said current trading was ahead of expectations, despite the strong comparison and less aggressive pricing at the start of the year. Christmas bookings were strong, he added.

Drinks-led brands, including O’Neill’s, Nicholson’s, Castle Pubs, Vintage Inns and Ember Inns, led the company’s performance. Restaurant brands faced pressure from living costs and higher red meat prices, although guest feedback scores for Miller & Carter and Toby Carvery remained at record highs, the chief executive said.

He acknowledged that the company had likely raised prices too far at Toby Carvery as red meat costs rose. Mitchells & Butlers has since taken a more restrained approach at the brand, he said, while retaining an opportunity to review pricing in the spring across its portfolio.

Energy uncertainty and profit outlook

Harris forecast £95 million of cost increases for the year ahead, equivalent to approximately 4% inflation across the cost base. The company is planning for labor cost inflation of 3.9%.

Energy remains the principal uncertainty. Harris said the company had purchased 50% of its energy needs and, based on market prices at the time of the call, could face up to a further £15 million of unmitigated risk on top of an existing £15 million year-over-year energy headwind. She cautioned that prices move daily.

First-half profit could decline marginally because energy costs have materialized earlier and business-rate rebates are weighted toward the second half, Harris said. She remained confident in full-year profit progression.

Investment and capital allocation

Mitchells & Butlers generated £501 million of cash from its sites and spent £29 million on acquisitions during the year, Harris said. It added 16 sites to its portfolio, including four lease buy-ins.

The company is investing in approximately one-seventh of its estate annually as part of a seven-year refurbishment cycle. The chief executive said annual capital spending is now expected to be around £220 million, reflecting inflation, maintenance and technology requirements, as well as modest acquisitions.

Net debt was £743 million before IFRS leases, equivalent to 1.6 times gearing, Harris said. The company’s property assets were valued at £4.8 billion following a 4% increase from a revaluation.

Management expects annual debt service costs to fall by £130 million around fiscal 2030 to fiscal 2031. Harris said the board is discussing capital allocation and intends to share its latest thinking in May, but gave no timetable for a new capital structure.

The chief executive said the company suspended its dividend in 2017 to prioritize reducing debt and had maintained that it would not reinstate payments until they could be funded from free cash flow.

About Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

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