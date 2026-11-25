NewRiver REIT LON: NRR reported higher earnings and raised its interim dividend for the first half of fiscal 2027, as rental growth, rising property values and capital partnership fees supported its results.

Underlying funds from operations, or UFFO, rose 7% to £16.1 million from £15.1 million a year earlier. UFFO per share increased 12% to 3.7 pence, helped by operational performance, partnership income and the full-period benefit of a prior-year share buyback.

The interim dividend rose 10% to 3.4 pence per share. CFO Will Hobman said the payment was fully covered by first-half UFFO and included an adjustment to smooth the seasonal earnings profile of Snozone, whose peak trading falls in the second half.

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Like-for-like property values rose 1.4%, marking a fourth consecutive half-year period of growth. NewRiver reported a 4.4% total accounting return for the half, which it said was in line with its annual target of 9% to 11% through fiscal 2029.

Leasing and rental growth

NewRiver completed 97 long-term leasing deals during the period at rents 32.4% above previous levels and 5.1% above estimated rental values, or ERVs. The average lease length to expiry was almost nine years.

The company’s rolling three-year rental compound annual growth rate increased to 2.4%, from 1.8% at the previous full year. Leasing completed in the first half delivered a 4.9% rental CAGR, which NewRiver said supported its expectation that the rolling rate would continue to rise.

Occupancy increased to 95.4% from 95%, while tenant retention reached 96%, its highest level in five years. Rent-free periods fell to an average of 2.9 months from 4.2 months.

London retail properties recorded a 2.9% increase in values, while values in U.K. major cities rose 3.9%. Retail park values fell 1.4% because of market-related yield expansion, despite growth in estimated rents, NewRiver said.

Partnerships and acquisitions

Net asset management fees climbed to £4.6 million from £1.7 million a year earlier. The latest figure included a £1.8 million performance promote following the conclusion of the BRAVO capital partnership. NewRiver said the partnership, formed in 2019, delivered a 21% internal rate of return for the company.

As part of the partnership’s conclusion, NewRiver bought The Moor in Sheffield for £38.3 million. The company said it expects an unlevered internal rate of return of approximately 15% from the acquisition.

Separately, a retail park partnership with Soilbuild and United Engineers acquired The Springs in Leeds for £73.5 million in September. NewRiver owns 25% and earns acquisition, asset management and financial management fees. Including those fees, it expects an unlevered return of about 12%.

NewRiver said it manages £1.2 billion of assets, including its own portfolio, and works with 12 capital partners.

Debt and refinancing

The acquisitions pushed loan-to-value above NewRiver’s long-term guidance of around 40%. Hobman said LTV had risen from 40% in March to 43% in September. The company is targeting approximately £50 million of disposals in the second half, which it expects would bring the ratio back to around 40% on a pro forma basis.

The planned sales include assets from its wholly owned retail park portfolio as well as shopping centers. NewRiver said it intends to recycle capital toward higher-conviction areas and support growth through its retail park partnership.

Hobman said NewRiver arranged a £240 million unsecured facility in April, split between a £120 million term facility and a £120 million revolving credit facility. The term facility is due to be drawn in January 2027 to help repay the existing Mall Facility.

The CFO said the company had hedged the new term facility at an all-in cost of between 4.4% and 5.9% until April 2030. At the top end, its annual cost would be approximately £7 million, compared with about £5 million for the Mall Facility. The increase will be phased across fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028, he said.

NewRiver also plans to progress refinancing of its bond, with an initial undrawn commitment targeted by the end of fiscal 2027. Hobman said the company would seek to preserve the value of the bond’s existing 3.5% coupon and would not look to repay it until maturity in March 2028.

About NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

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