OMS Energy Technologies NASDAQ: OMSE no longer expects fiscal 2027 revenue to exceed the prior year’s level, as slow customer orders under its Saudi Aramco supply agreement and longer procurement cycles cloud the equipment supplier’s outlook.

The company had said in June that it expected modest revenue growth for the fiscal year, assuming no further material geopolitical disruption. CEO How Meng Hock said on the first-half earnings call that Saudi call-off activity has remained slow and the timing of a broader pickup is uncertain. OMS did not provide a new revenue range.

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Revenue for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2026, fell to $66.7 million from $82.8 million a year earlier, largely because of the slower pace of Saudi Aramco call-off orders. Increased activity in Malaysia and Thailand partly offset the decline, How said.

Net profit decreased to $12.6 million from $14.6 million, while basic and diluted earnings per share fell to $0.28 from $0.33. Gross margin improved to 31.4% from 28.2%, and net profit margin rose to 18.8% from 17.6%.

Saudi Orders Slow, but Agreement Remains Intact

How said customers continued to tender and place orders during the half but took longer to commit and schedule deliveries. He characterized the environment as one of increased caution rather than broad-based demand weakness.

Revenue from Specialty Connectors and pipe fell to $37.1 million from $51.1 million as orders under the long-term Saudi Aramco agreement slowed. How said the orders were deferred, not lost, and that the agreement remained intact without cancellations.

OMS announced a $7.1 million Specialty Connectors and pipe order from Aramco in September through an open tender outside the long-term agreement. Since that award, it has received an approximately $3 million call-off under the agreement and a separate $500,000 order for loose connectors for Aramco’s float equipment, How said.

Backlog stood at $40.9 million on Sept. 30, down from $60.7 million on March 31, primarily because of call-off timing under the Saudi agreement. The figure includes confirmed orders not yet recognized as revenue that are expected to be delivered within 12 months, but excludes orders received after Sept. 30.

Services Help Support Margins

Higher-margin ancillary services in Thailand and a more favorable mix in Saudi Specialty Connectors and pipe supported the gross margin improvement, How said. He cautioned that margins could be affected if activity slows further in the second half.

Other ancillary services revenue increased to $9.4 million from $7.5 million, supported by repair, refurbishment and engineering work in Thailand and Malaysia. Premium threading services revenue declined to $16.7 million from $18 million. Together, services represented approximately 39% of first-half revenue, up from about 31% a year earlier.

Surface wellhead and Christmas tree revenue declined to $3.5 million from $6.2 million. How said upstream activity in Indonesia, the business’s main market, has been slow as new projects have taken longer to come online.

OMS announced a $2.3 million order from Pertamina Hulu Rokan in September under an existing supply contract. It also recently received a $766,000 Pertamina order for choke valves and is awaiting an approximately $1 million call-off under another existing contract.

Cash and Capital Allocation

Operating cash flow was $25.3 million, compared with $26.4 million a year earlier. A reduction in inventory contributed $9.5 million to operating cash flow; inventory ended September at $7.7 million, down from $17.2 million at March 31.

Adjusted free cash flow fell to $19.9 million from $25.4 million. How said the measure now deducts cash placed in fixed-rate structured deposits, and that a $5 million placement during the period was the main reason for the change. Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-IFRS measures.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash rose to $172.3 million from $104.3 million at March 31. The reported balance excludes the $5 million in structured deposits. OMS had no bank borrowings at the end of September.

How said the company is reinvesting in its core businesses and reviewing bolt-on acquisition opportunities. OMS does not currently have a dividend or buyback program, he said, but its balance sheet gives it flexibility to introduce one when timing and conditions are right.

About OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE)

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. is a Singapore-based provider of equipment and services for the oil and gas industry. The company focuses on products used in the drilling and production of oil and gas wells. Its offerings include surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods, such as casing and tubing, along with related equipment and services. These products support well construction and operations. OMS serves oil and gas customers in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its business is centered on supplying engineered products and related support for upstream operations.

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