Rogers Sugar TSE: RSI reported record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for fiscal 2026, as stronger sugar margins and a late-year pickup in maple syrup demand helped offset lower sugar sales volumes.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose to CAD 160 million from CAD 150 million in 2025, while adjusted net earnings increased to CAD 74 million, or approximately CAD 0.58 per share, from CAD 72 million, or CAD 0.57 per share. Revenue fell to CAD 1.2 billion from CAD 1.3 billion, primarily reflecting lower average raw sugar prices.

President and CEO Mike Walton said the result came amid unsettled Canada-U.S. trade policy, changing consumer behavior and volatile raw sugar prices. The company’s adjusted EBITDA has risen from CAD 91 million in 2021, he said.

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For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to CAD 340 million from CAD 323 million, supported by higher volumes in both business segments. Adjusted EBITDA was just under CAD 40 million, slightly above the prior-year quarter. CFO JS Couillard noted that fiscal 2026 had 53 weeks, including a 14-week fourth quarter, compared with 13 weeks in the year-earlier quarter.

Sugar margins rise despite lower volumes

Full-year sugar segment adjusted EBITDA increased by CAD 9 million to CAD 138 million. Couillard attributed the improvement in part to favorable non-recurring adjustments, lower raw sugar procurement costs and a higher contribution from refining. Those gains were partly offset by higher manufacturing costs, pension costs associated with a new Montréal labor agreement and lower sales volumes.

Sugar sales totaled 753,000 metric tons, down 29,000 metric tons from 2025 but 10,000 metric tons above the company’s latest guidance. Walton said opportunistic fourth-quarter export sales accounted for much of the difference from guidance. Adjusted gross margin rose to CAD 256 per metric ton from CAD 224.

For fiscal 2027, Rogers Sugar expects sugar volumes of 730,000 to 750,000 metric tons. Walton said domestic demand remains stable, but the company anticipates some reduction in lower-margin exports and slight pricing pressure from competition.

Couillard said 2026 sugar gross margin included roughly CAD 15 million to CAD 18 million in non-recurring items. Excluding those items, he expects 2027 margins to be fairly similar to the prior year, with margins leveling out amid competition and trade uncertainty.

Walton also warned that product bans targeting specific product codes could create headwinds for some industrial customers, even where products comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Couillard said the company expects its volume guidance range to cover some potential variation from affected customers, although it is too early to know the outcome.

LEAP project remains on schedule

Rogers Sugar expects its LEAP expansion project to enter service in June 2027 at a total cost not exceeding CAD 300 million. A redesign of Toronto logistics infrastructure is expected to reduce costs for that portion of the project, offsetting higher-than-anticipated costs at the Montréal refinery, Walton said.

The redesign resulted in a CAD 4.8 million impairment charge for previously capitalized engineering and related costs that are no longer needed. Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings were CAD 14 million, or approximately CAD 0.11 per share, down CAD 0.05 per share from a year earlier, reflecting the charge.

Walton said portions of the project are already being commissioned while construction continues elsewhere. Additional capacity will ramp up gradually, and Couillard said the company does not expect a significant effect on costs or production volumes in 2027. More contribution is expected in 2028.

The company plans total capital spending of slightly less than CAD 100 million in 2027, including approximately CAD 70 million to complete LEAP. It expects spending to normalize in 2028 and beyond as the project winds down.

Maple demand recovers

Maple segment adjusted EBITDA rose slightly to CAD 22 million for the full year. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased by CAD 3 million to nearly CAD 8 million, as higher sales volumes and improved margins followed a softer second and third quarter.

Fourth-quarter maple adjusted gross margin rose to 13% from 9% a year earlier, helped by purchasing rebates and a favorable sales mix. Couillard said some accumulated rebates were recognized primarily in the fourth quarter. Full-year margin was 10.8%, up from 10.4%.

Rogers Sugar expects 2027 maple volumes to be in line with the 56 million pounds sold in 2026 and annual adjusted gross margin above 10%. Walton said the company has secured enough syrup for customer commitments in the first two quarters and expects to rely on the 2027 crop for the second half.

Negotiations over pricing and buying conditions for the 2027 crop are ongoing. Walton said he expects inflationary pricing and that the company would pass commodity price increases through to customers.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.09 per common share, payable on or before January 20, 2027. Couillard said the company expects leverage to rise as it completes LEAP, then plans to reduce debt relative to adjusted EBITDA over the medium term.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the 'Lantic' trademark in Eastern Canada, and the 'Rogers' trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups.

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