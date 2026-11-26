Schroder Real Estate Invest LON: SREI is targeting full dividend coverage in financial year 2028 as it works to fill vacant properties, reduce debt and realize savings from its acquisition of assets from Picton Property Income.

The trust reported EPRA earnings of £8.3 million for the six months through September, covering 94% of its dividend. Fund Manager Bradley Biggins said the results included only 20 days of earnings from the acquired Picton assets, and management’s focus is on closing the gap to full coverage.

Net asset value rose to £578 million from £298 million at the start of the period, largely reflecting the transaction. NAV per share edged up to 61 pence from 60.9 pence, contributing to a 3.2% NAV total return including dividends.

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Picton deal expands portfolio

Peter Lowe, head of U.K. real estate at Schroders Capital and co-manager of the trust, said the all-share acquisition of roughly half of Picton had been completed and its integration costs absorbed into NAV. The enlarged trust is the U.K.’s largest externally managed diversified real estate investment trust, according to management.

The combined portfolio comprises 54 properties worth approximately £856 million and has about 430 tenants. Around two-thirds of its assets are allocated to industrial properties and retail warehousing. The trust added 22 Picton properties valued at roughly £380 million, including a multi-let industrial estate in Harlow that is now its largest asset.

Biggins said the deal added £282 million to overall NAV and, after costs including stamp duty, increased NAV per share by 0.4 pence because the assets were acquired at a discount to their NAV.

The acquisition also brought vacant space. Lowe put the combined vacancy rate at 12.5%, compared with about 10% for the standalone Schroder portfolio and approximately 14% for the acquired Picton assets. The portfolio’s initial yield fell to about 5.7% from 6% before the deal.

Leasing and sales priorities

Management said the portfolio has approximately £20 million of potential annual rental reversion: the difference between current annual rent of £52 million and an estimated £72 million of rental value. Biggins noted that the potential increase compares with an annualized dividend of £34 million.

Lowe cautioned that the full reversion figure was longer term. Management presented a 12-month rental bridge that it said could lift actual rent receivable by about 10% through existing lease mechanisms, followed by another £3 million under new contracts. He emphasized that the bridge was not an earnings or dividend forecast.

The trust completed 34 leasing transactions during the period, totaling £4.1 million in annual rent. Biggins said new lettings of vacant space were 14% above March estimated rental values, while rent reviews were 18% above previous passing rents.

A key vacancy is a roughly 300,000-square-foot logistics unit at Rushden, with an estimated annual rent of £2.5 million. Lowe said the property had already been refurbished and that terms were in circulation with potential tenants, but cautioned that no deal had been completed. Biggins said letting Rushden alone would bring the portfolio vacancy rate to around 9%.

Management also plans to sell non-core assets, including properties with structural vacancy or heavy capital expenditure needs. Biggins said the trust had identified around £150 million of asset sales, while Lowe said two assets had agreed sale terms and others were on the market.

Debt reduction takes precedence over buybacks

Net loan-to-value fell to 31.3% from approximately 37% before the transaction. The average cost of drawn debt was 3.9%, with an average maturity of six years, Biggins said. The trust has £88 million drawn on revolving credit facilities at an interest rate of 5.4%, making repayment of that debt the first priority for disposal proceeds.

“Every £10 million we repay will save us almost £600,000 per annum in interest cost,” Biggins said. The facilities can also be drawn again if attractive opportunities arise.

The trust will consider investing in its existing properties where returns clearly exceed its marginal cost of debt. Acquisitions and share buybacks remain under review, but Biggins said buybacks were not currently sufficiently attractive compared with the certainty of reducing expensive debt.

Management also expects the enlarged trust’s EPRA cost ratio to fall as duplicate expenses are removed, rental income rises and vacancies decline. Lowe said the ratio, including vacancy costs, was currently about 29%; the longer-term goal is to bring it into the low 20s.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI)

The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income and the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate, while achieving meaningful and measurable improvements in the sustainability profile of the majority of the portfolio's assets (considered against a range of objective environmental, social and governance metrics).

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