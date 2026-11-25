Alimentation Couche-Tard TSE: ATD reported higher adjusted earnings in its fiscal second quarter as merchandise sales and fuel gross profit rose, even as consumers remained selective and fuel volumes fell in the United States and Europe.

The convenience-store operator also said its tender offer for Polish retailer Żabka had become unconditional, with closing expected on December 7. Chief Executive Officer Alex Miller said the offer price would not be increased.

Net earnings were $691 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were approximately $771 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, up 7.7% per share from a year earlier. Chief Financial Officer Filipe Da Silva said the difference primarily reflected a roughly $64 million loss on currency forward contracts and about $20 million in financing fees related to the planned Żabka acquisition.

Get ATD alerts: Sign Up

Da Silva said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 2.9%. On a foreign-exchange-adjusted basis, adjusted EBITDA increased approximately $53 million, or 3.3%, driven mainly by higher road transportation fuel gross margin.

Merchandise Sales Rise as Consumers Seek Value

U.S. merchandise same-store sales increased 1.8%, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of growth, while sales rose 1.3% in Europe and other regions. Canadian same-store sales fell 0.4%, with pressure in traditional tobacco and regulatory restrictions partly offset by growth elsewhere.

Miller said packaged beverages, nicotine and food service helped offset weakness in traditional center-store categories. He told analysts that center-store sales declined about 1%, compared with a roughly 4% drop in the prior quarter, attributing the improvement to changes in product assortment rather than promotions.

Traffic improved by about 10 basis points from the first quarter but remained slightly negative, Miller said. He added that U.S. merchandise same-store sales in the first six weeks of the third quarter were consistent with the performance recorded in the first half of the fiscal year.

Merchandise and service revenue increased approximately 2% to reflect organic growth, while gross profit rose 2.2%. U.S. merchandise margin expanded 10 basis points to 34.8%. Da Silva cited fewer, more effective promotions, improved purchasing and distribution efficiencies, partly offset by unfavorable product mix and higher food spoilage.

Canadian merchandise margin fell 130 basis points to 32.9% because of targeted price actions and product mix. Miller said Canadian merchandise sales were positive in the first six weeks of the third quarter and that he expected margin expansion there as the company adjusted pricing and promotions.

Fuel Profit Grows Despite Lower Volumes

Same-store fuel volumes declined 2.4% in the U.S. and 5.4% in Europe and other regions, while Canadian volumes rose 1.2% for a ninth consecutive quarter of growth. Miller said higher pump prices weighed on demand, particularly in Germany and parts of the U.S. West Coast and Southwest.

Despite the volume declines, fuel gross profit increased approximately 6% across the three regions. Da Silva attributed the performance in part to the company’s sourcing, logistics and trading capabilities. Miller said fuel volumes had improved and margins remained robust in the first six weeks of the third quarter.

In Europe, Miller also pointed to government interventions, including changes in excise taxes and retail pricing restrictions. He said faster electric-vehicle adoption was a structural difference from North America. Couche-Tard’s European fast-charging network had more than 5,100 charge points, with transactions up slightly more than 40% from a year earlier.

Żabka Offer Nears Close

Miller said Couche-Tard had received all regulatory approvals for its voluntary Żabka tender offer. The acceptance period ends December 2 and will not be extended. The offer remains at 32 Polish zloty per share.

Couche-Tard intends to take Żabka private. If it obtains at least 90% of voting rights following the offer, Miller said it sees a path to delisting the business from the Warsaw Stock Exchange, subject to legal requirements.

Da Silva said leverage was 1.72 times at quarter end and was expected to rise to slightly above 2.5 times when the Żabka transaction closes. He said the company expects to deleverage and remain active in evaluating acquisitions.

Food, Loyalty and Expansion Plans

Prepared-food same-store sales in the U.S. grew at roughly twice the pace of total merchandise sales, Miller said. The company is testing the GetGo Café + Market concept at a Circle K location in Ohio and expects several more to open during the fiscal year.

Miller said food margins were slightly dilutive to overall merchandise margins during the quarter, but he expects that to change as the company refines its assortment and improves execution.

Couche-Tard acquired 15 company-operated stores and built 14 during the quarter, with another 60 under construction at quarter end. Miller said the company remained on track to exceed 100 openings in North America this fiscal year and add approximately 750 stores by 2030.

The company’s Inner Circle loyalty program exceeded 17 million members in North America. Since the September launch of its updated program, weekly transactions and new enrollments each rose more than 20% over seven weeks, while weekly active membership increased more than 10%, Miller said.

The board approved a 9.3% increase in the quarterly dividend to CAD 0.235 per share, payable December 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alimentation Couche-Tard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alimentation Couche-Tard wasn't on the list.

While Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report