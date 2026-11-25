BBVA Banco Frances NYSE: BBAR, also known as BBVA Argentina, reported a 57.7% quarter-over-quarter decline in inflation-adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026, as lower interest rates and reduced yields on inflation-linked assets compressed margins.

Net income was ARS 58.9 billion, with a quarterly return on equity of 4.9%, Investor Relations Manager Belén Fourcade said on the bank’s earnings call. Net interest margin fell to 15.1% from 18.2% in the prior quarter.

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Despite the weaker quarter, nine-month net income rose 14.4% from the same period of 2025 to ARS 294.4 billion. Fourcade attributed the increase to growth in net interest margin and fee income, alongside lower personnel and administrative expenses, partly offset by higher loan loss allowances.

Margin pressure and profitability outlook

Diego Cesarini, investor relations officer and head of assets and liability management, said net interest income fell approximately 10% during the quarter. He attributed the margin decline partly to the timing of repricing: liabilities adjusted faster than assets when rates fell, benefiting the second quarter before asset yields caught up in the third.

Cesarini also said the bank had benefited in the second quarter from delayed interest accrual on inflation-adjusted bonds and mortgages following higher inflation earlier in the year. That benefit did not recur in the third quarter.

“We are not expecting an additional decrease in NIMs for next quarter, neither for next year,” Cesarini said.

CFO Carmen Morillo Arroyo said lower inflation should also reduce the negative effect of inflation accounting on results, partly offsetting pressure on net interest income from lower rates. She expects BBVA Argentina to close 2026 with a return on equity similar to the level reported for the first nine months.

For 2027, Morillo Arroyo pointed to higher business volumes, lower inflation-accounting effects, cost discipline and a gradual normalization of impairments as potential supports for profitability. She cautioned that the pace of recovery remained uncertain.

Lending growth moderates as credit quality improves

Total financing to the private sector ended the quarter at ARS 18.4 trillion, up 2% from the previous quarter, Fourcade said. Local-currency loans rose 0.8%, while foreign-currency private loans grew 5.6% sequentially, equivalent to 9.2% in hard-currency terms.

The bank’s consolidated loan market share was 11.93%, up 40 basis points over 12 months. Total deposits reached ARS 19.8 trillion, and private deposit market share rose to 10.22% from 9.90% during the quarter.

Morillo Arroyo said the bank had moderated its loan-growth expectations for 2026 because credit demand was recovering more slowly than anticipated. In response to an analyst’s question about 2027, she described a base scenario of roughly 10% growth in activity in real terms, while saying it was difficult to forecast the split between peso and dollar lending.

BBVA Argentina’s nonperforming loan ratio fell to 5.55% at the end of September, down 54 basis points from the prior quarter. Cost of risk declined to 6.58% from 7.13%, and loan loss allowances fell 5% in real terms during the period, Fourcade said.

Morillo Arroyo said an NPL ratio around or below 5% by year-end should be achievable, with further improvement expected in 2027. She expects cost of risk to remain around 6.5% in the fourth quarter before improving next year as newer loans perform better. Retail loans have suffered the most, she said, while the commercial portfolio’s NPL ratio was 0.7%, though it could see some deterioration.

Capital and economic assumptions

The bank ended the quarter with a liquidity ratio of 44.4% and a regulatory capital ratio of 17.9%, according to Fourcade. Its quarterly efficiency ratio was 49.6%, mainly affected by lower operating income.

Cesarini said the bank expects Argentina’s economy to grow around 2.5% in 2027, with inflation and interest rates each averaging roughly 22% to 23%. He noted that next year’s elections could bring greater volatility, although the bank was not expecting an episode as severe as the one seen in the third quarter of the prior year.

Asked whether the bank was considering a stock repurchase program, Morillo Arroyo did not announce one. She said investors and analysts often view the bank’s lower free float relative to peers negatively, and that management was comfortable with its current level.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Argentina, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés, is an Argentine bank and part of the Spanish BBVA Group. Its history dates to the founding of Banco Francés del Río de la Plata in 1886; the bank adopted the BBVA Argentina name in 2019. The bank serves individuals, businesses and institutions across Argentina. Its services include deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, and online and mobile banking. BBVA Argentina also provides companies with services such as cash management, trade finance and other business banking solutions.

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