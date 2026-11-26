CMC Markets LON: CMCX reported record net operating income for the first half of fiscal 2027 as growth in institutional partnerships helped lift profit despite subdued market volatility. The company reiterated its upgraded full-year guidance and said two major Australian bank partnerships would begin contributing in the coming periods.

Net operating income rose 54% to £286.6 million from £186.2 million a year earlier, while profit before tax increased 115% to £106 million. The pre-tax margin expanded by more than 10 percentage points to 37%, according to Charlotte Godfrey, head of finance for the U.K. and Europe.

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“Our institutional and partner business was a major driver,” said Laurence Booth, director and global head of capital markets. He said investment in technology, liquidity and risk management had given the company capacity to grow revenue faster than the cost of serving it.

CMC reiterated guidance for at least £550 million in net operating income and £250 million in EBITDA for the full year. Booth said the company was focused on exceeding the guidance, while Godfrey said momentum had continued into the second half, supported by institutional partnerships.

Costs rise alongside investment

Total operating expenses increased 31% to £177.6 million as CMC invested in technology, geographic expansion and marketing. Variable remuneration also rose following the company’s performance, Godfrey said.

Fixed remuneration increased 19%, reflecting higher headcount, while IT costs rose 23% to £29.7 million. Sales and marketing costs reached £23 million, including spending related to CMC’s partnership with Everton Football Club. Godfrey also cited higher advisory costs tied to strategic initiatives and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Finance costs rose to £3 million following the company’s inaugural £250 million debt issuance. Godfrey said CMC expects the yield generated on the debt, recorded as interest income, to offset the related finance costs going forward.

Bank partnerships and Australian growth

CMC’s Australian stockbroking business reported a 5% increase in net operating income to 69 million Australian dollars. Active traders rose 8% to 216,000, and new accounts grew 26%, Booth said. Assets under administration remained stable at AUD 91 billion compared with the first half of fiscal 2026.

Booth said the company continues to expect assets under administration to rise to AUD 130 billion once its partnerships with ASB and Westpac are live. ASB’s launch was expected imminently, while Westpac’s migration from its existing provider was underway, with launch expected in the first half of fiscal 2028.

Peter Cruddas, who opened and closed the presentation, noted that neither partnership was online during the first half. He said ASB would contribute in the second half and Westpac would begin contributing in fiscal 2028.

New products and geographic expansion

CMC said its warrants business, launched in the first half, had recovered its setup costs and reached profitability. Booth said products were live in Germany, with single-stock warrants and index warrants planned next. The company is preparing an Australian pilot, working with additional distribution partners and considering a Nordic rollout.

The company also launched 24-hour trading, five days a week, in fractional U.S. equities and global indices. Cruddas said CMC intends to move toward around-the-clock trading across all assets over time as it develops its Super App.

Booth said Dubai had become CMC’s largest region and its fourth hub alongside London, Sydney and Singapore. The company is looking to extend its reach into Japan, Indonesia, Latin America and the U.S., with its approach depending on local demand, distribution and permissions.

CMC has 300 business-to-business partners, Cruddas said. He added that the company is focused on increasing business through those relationships while continuing to develop products for institutional and retail clients.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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