Gaotu Techedu NYSE: GOTU reported its first third-quarter GAAP operating profit as revenue rose 18.3% year over year to nearly CNY 1.9 billion, with management emphasizing cost discipline and a focus on higher-return businesses.

The education company posted operating income of CNY 1.1 million, an operating margin of 0.1%, and net income of more than CNY 15.6 million. Gross profit increased 18.5% to CNY 1.2 billion, while the gross margin was 66.2%.

Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Chen said the company controlled fixed operating costs through cost discipline and greater use of artificial intelligence and digital tools. Operating expenses as a share of revenue fell 11.3 percentage points year over year, while workforce productivity improved 9.5%, he said.

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Costs Rise More Slowly Than Revenue

Total operating expenses increased 1.1% year over year to more than CNY 1.2 billion. Selling expenses rose 1.3% to CNY 884.7 million, or 47.3% of revenue, while research and development expenses declined 7.7% to CNY 150.3 million. General and administrative expenses increased 8.0% to CNY 200.1 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was CNY 8.5 million and net income was CNY 23.1 million, Senior Finance Director Willa Yao said. Net operating cash outflow increased 20.4% year over year to CNY 794.8 million.

Chief Operating Officer Robin Luo said Gaotu consolidated selected products and businesses whose returns fell short of expectations and redirected resources toward areas with clearer demand and more attractive returns. User acquisition efficiency, measured as gross billings divided by selling expenses, improved 4.4% year over year.

Core Learning Businesses Expand

Learning services generated more than 95% of total revenue. Non-academic tutoring and traditional learning services together accounted for more than 80%, Luo said.

Revenue from online and offline non-academic tutoring rose more than 20% year over year and represented over 40% of total revenue. Within that segment, the K-9 online business was profitable for a third consecutive quarter. Gross billings from new enrollments in an offering aimed at younger learners grew more than 30% year over year, according to Luo.

The traditional learning business also increased revenue by more than 20% and contributed nearly 40% of the total. Luo said the business saw a year-over-year decline in its one-on-one tutoring refund rate, while the contribution from private traffic and word-of-mouth referrals rose by more than 5 percentage points.

Educational services for college students and adults accounted for more than 15% of revenue. Within that segment, college student services recorded growth of more than 40% in both revenue and gross billings for a second consecutive quarter, Luo said. The offline postgraduate and civil service exam preparation businesses were profitable in the quarter.

Across the company, offline revenue increased more than 45% year over year, Chen said. Gaotu also opened an additional Dream Center facility in Zhengzhou for college students and adults.

Outlook and Share Repurchases

For the fourth quarter, Gaotu expects net revenue of CNY 1.758 billion to CNY 1.778 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 4.3% to 5.5%.

Head of Strategy Mike Xu said the company was still finalizing its 2027 plan and declined to provide numerical guidance. Gaotu expects revenue and gross billings to continue growing next year, though at a likely slower pace, and anticipates a “meaningful non-GAAP operating profit,” he said.

Gaotu held more than CNY 3.1 billion in cash, restricted cash and short- and long-term investments as of September 30. As of November 24, it had repurchased approximately 39 million American depositary shares for CNY 780.5 million under its $100 million share repurchase program.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is a China-based online education company that provides courses and learning services through digital platforms. Its offerings include academic tutoring for school-age students, test preparation, and education for adult and vocational learners. The company was founded in 2014 as GSX Techedu and adopted the Gaotu name in 2021. It serves learners primarily in China, using online instruction and related learning tools to deliver its courses. Gaotu was founded by Chen Xiangdong, who has served as the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

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