Halfords Group LON: HFD raised its full-year profit guidance after a warm start to summer helped lift first-half sales and underlying pretax profit, while management said improvements in its retail and garage operations also contributed to growth.

The company expects underlying pretax profit of £60 million to £65 million for fiscal 2027, with earnings weighted toward the first half. It reported underlying pretax profit of £39 million for the 26 weeks ended October 2, 2026, up 66% from £23.5 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Henry Birch said sales growth returned to more typical levels in October and November. Halfords also plans to reinvest some of its first-half outperformance in the second half to support future growth.

Get Halfords Group alerts: Sign Up

The board declared an interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share, up from 3 pence a year earlier.

Weather Boost and Underlying Growth

Revenue increased 6.7% to £953 million, while like-for-like sales rose 7.1%. The underlying operating margin expanded by 140 basis points to 4.6%, and reported pretax profit was £35.5 million after £3.5 million of non-underlying costs.

Chief Financial Officer Jo Hartley estimated that the early, warm summer added approximately £8 million to underlying profit, while noting that the calculation involved judgment. Excluding that benefit, Halfords estimated that like-for-like sales grew 5.6%, underlying pretax profit rose 31.9% to £31 million and the underlying operating margin increased by 60 basis points to 3.8%.

Gross margin rose 120 basis points to 52.6%, helped by pricing and promotions, foreign exchange and a favorable mix of seasonal products. Hartley said the first-half margin had not yet fully reflected higher oil prices and that margin growth was expected to moderate in the second half.

She also said Halfords expected a slightly higher level of investment in the second half, including spending on its brand, technology and data. As a result, second-half profit would be lower than in the first half even after excluding the estimated weather benefit.

Retail and Autocentres Advance

Retail revenue rose 7.3% to £572 million, with like-for-like sales up 7.7%. Underlying operating profit climbed 46.1% to £30.1 million. Hartley estimated that the warm, dry summer added about £6 million to retail operating profit; without that benefit, the division’s operating margin was approximately 4.3%.

Birch said the company’s category management trials had produced sales and gross profit increases of around 5% in the first wave of categories, which covers about 15% of retail sales. He cautioned against extrapolating those results across the entire program. Halfords plans to relaunch around 60% of its ranges by the end of fiscal 2028.

Excluding technology platform Avayler, Autocentres revenue increased 5.9% to £380.2 million and like-for-like sales rose 6.1%. Underlying operating profit rose more than 60% to £16.1 million. Hartley said seasonal services contributed approximately £2 million; excluding that benefit, operating margin was about 3.7%.

Both divisions have medium-term operating margin ambitions of 5% to 6%. In garages, Birch identified better labor utilization as the largest remaining opportunity. Hartley said labor costs as a percentage of sales fell by more than 200 basis points in the first half, but she did not expect another improvement of that magnitude next year.

Avayler’s revenue was broadly stable, while its operating loss widened to £2.3 million as Halfords continued to invest. Hartley said external customer revenue had been slower to materialize than expected and that the business was being reviewed in the second half.

Distribution Center Investment

Halfords has signed a lease for a new retail distribution center in Coventry, which it expects to open in fiscal 2030. The company plans to consolidate its warehouse footprint into the site and fund £40 million to £50 million of capital investment directly over three years.

That capital spending will be outside Halfords’ existing annual investment envelope of £55 million to £65 million. Associated non-underlying operating costs of £35 million to £45 million will remain within the existing guardrails, Hartley said.

Hartley told analysts that about £5 million of the capital investment would be spent this year, with the remainder split reasonably evenly over the following two years. Transition and dual-running costs are expected to peak in fiscal 2029. Halfords expects an annual profit benefit in the low to mid-teens of millions of pounds once the project reaches maturity.

The company ended the half with net cash of £40.1 million and generated £38 million of free cash flow. Including lease liabilities, net debt fell to £207 million from £228.7 million at the end of fiscal 2026.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

HALFORDS IS THE UK'S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES. Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK's leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs. We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services. Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets... ...We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halfords Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halfords Group wasn't on the list.

While Halfords Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report