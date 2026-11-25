Pets at Home Group LON: PETS raised its full-year profit outlook after a retail recovery helped lift first-half pretax profit by more than 40%, while management set out plans to improve margins and connect its retail, veterinary and insurance businesses.

The company expects full-year pretax profit to come in at the top end of current analyst estimates, although Chief Financial Officer Sarah Pollard cautioned that the peak Christmas trading period still lay ahead and that U.K. consumers and retailers faced external volatility.

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First-half consumer revenue rose 3.7% to just over £1 billion, while statutory revenue increased 3.9% to £809 million. The statutory figure reflects fees earned from joint venture veterinary practices rather than their total sales to pet owners.

Pretax profit climbed to £52.2 million from £36.2 million a year earlier, and free cash flow rose by £21.7 million to £55.7 million. The company declared an interim dividend of 3 pence per share and said it had completed half of its £50 million share buyback program.

Retail recovery drives profit gains

Retail consumer revenue grew more than 4%, with volume up nearly 6%, according to management. Food was the biggest contributor to growth, helped by last year’s price investment, improved execution and a nutrition range reset. Consumables revenue rose 5%, while discretionary accessories grew more than 2%.

Retail pretax profit increased to £16 million from £3.5 million. The exit from a legacy insurance agreement with Petplan, net of its typical first-half profit contribution, benefited the result by approximately £3.5 million, Pollard said. She added that recovered volumes had more than paid back the previous year’s investment in pricing.

Group operating costs fell 1.7% to £304 million, reflecting support-office savings and efficiencies in the distribution and logistics network. Group gross margin declined 20 basis points to 45.2%.

Pollard said underlying retail gross margin was expected to be broadly flat year over year in the second half, after falling 70 basis points in the first half. Early second-half retail trading remained in line with expectations, with store sales positive on a year-to-date basis, she said.

Margin and growth targets

Management outlined a medium-term ambition to rebuild retail gross margin by 200 to 300 basis points and lift the retail pretax profit margin above 5%, compared with 2.3% in the first half. The company expects mid-single-digit consumer revenue growth and more than 10% earnings-per-share growth across its plan.

Pollard said the earnings growth target did not depend on further share buybacks. Any decision to continue repurchases would add to that growth, she said.

To improve margins, Pets at Home plans to reshape its product range, increase its share of accessories and health and well-being sales, improve promotional effectiveness and negotiate with suppliers. Pollard said the business did not expect to recover all of the approximately 10 percentage points of gross margin it had lost over the past five to 10 years, citing increased competition.

The company is also resetting store layouts to give more space to growing categories, including premium cat food. It had completed 69 stores by the end of the half and subsequently reached 100, with plans to cover the estate over three years. Management said early sales indications were positive but cautioned that data from completed stores remained limited.

Vets and insurance expansion

Veterinary consumer revenue rose 2.3%, while joint venture practice revenue grew 2.9%. Vets pretax profit increased by £3.9 million to £48.8 million. The company said it had reached 1 million active care plans, covering more than half of its veterinary client base.

Pets at Home plans to accelerate veterinary practice openings to around 15 to 20 in the medium term. Pollard said growth would be primarily organic in the short term, although the company was open to acquisitions. She estimated that the veterinary business’s anticipated mid-single-digit growth could comprise roughly 1% to 2% volume growth, with the remainder coming from price.

The newly launched Pets Insurance business generated £300,000 in consumer revenue and incurred a £3.9 million first-half loss. Pollard said consumer revenue reflected premiums sold to customers, while statutory revenue reflected the commission the company earned. She reiterated that full-year insurance losses were expected to be higher than in the prior year.

Management said linking customer data across retail, vets and insurance could help deepen customer relationships, but that the systems were not yet fully connected. A single customer view is expected toward the end of next year, following completion of the veterinary practice management system rollout.

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

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