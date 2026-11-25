Polestar Automotive Holding UK NASDAQ: PSNY reported a 14% decline in third-quarter revenue despite a slight increase in retail vehicle sales, as pricing pressure, lower carbon credit sales and costs associated with its U.S. operations weighed on results.

The electric vehicle maker recorded revenue of $642 million and a net loss of $403 million for the quarter. Estimated retail sales rose about 1% from a year earlier to 14,371 cars, which CEO Michael Lohscheller called the company’s strongest third quarter.

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Lohscheller said Europe remained Polestar’s growth engine, accounting for 76% of group sales in the first nine months of 2026. He described the European market as intensely competitive, with continuing pressure on prices.

Pricing and U.S. Costs Weigh on Results

Chief Financial Officer Jean-François Mady said third-quarter revenue was affected by a different product mix, including fewer Polestar 3 sales, as well as a less favorable market mix and lower used-car activity. Carbon credit sales booked in revenue fell to $10 million from $32 million a year earlier.

Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both negative 18.1%. Mady attributed the decline mainly to lower revenue per vehicle and inventory adjustments, largely related to the phase-out of the current Polestar 2. A growing share of the Polestar 4 coupé partly offset those pressures.

The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $251 million from $259 million a year earlier. Mady said lower selling, general and administrative expenses and net research and development expenses helped, as did the absence of prior-year losses related to Polestar’s China joint venture, which is no longer commercially active.

For the first nine months, revenue fell 8% to $2 billion, while retail sales reached a record 44,790 vehicles. The net loss narrowed 20% to $1.245 billion, largely because the prior-year period included impairment expenses. The nine-month adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $773 million.

Polestar’s results also reflected the impact of a U.S. Department of Commerce decision not to authorize the company to sell cars from model year 2027 onward. Mady said Polestar’s previously disclosed estimate of $130 million in related adjustments remained unchanged, but additional costs could arise as assessments continue.

Polestar 4 SUV Launch and Sales Expansion

Polestar has begun production of the Polestar 4 SUV in Busan, South Korea, and customer deliveries are underway. Lohscheller said order intake and test-drive activity had started positively and were stronger than for the Polestar 4 coupé. He expects the SUV to become the company’s best-selling model, though he did not provide a volume forecast.

The Polestar 4 coupé accounted for about two-thirds of sales in the first nine months, Mady said. The company has also started deliveries of its Polestar 5 and plans to launch a successor to the Polestar 2 next year, followed by the Polestar 7 compact premium SUV.

Lohscheller said Polestar is now present in 31 markets and has 246 sales points, a retail footprint about 30% larger than a year earlier. The company and its partners opened 35 sales points and signed up 28 retailers during the first nine months, mostly in Europe.

Liquidity and Outlook

Polestar ended September with $653 million in cash, down from $1.159 billion at the end of 2025. The decline reflected operating losses, working capital movements and capital spending, partly offset by a $700 million equity raise in the first quarter. The company renewed approximately $2.9 billion in facilities and secured $460 million in new facilities during the nine-month period, Mady said.

In response to an analyst’s question about liquidity, Mady said he expected cash burn in the second half to decrease from the first half, citing anticipated working capital improvements and fourth-quarter seasonality.

Mady also said higher seasonal volumes, increased carbon credit sales and the Polestar 4 SUV launch should support a recovery in gross margin in the fourth quarter. He did not provide a 2027 forecast or a timeline for EBITDA breakeven, saying further EBITDA losses were possible as the company works toward that goal.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK plc is an electric vehicle company that designs, develops, markets and sells premium battery-electric cars. Its lineup includes the Polestar 2 fastback, Polestar 3 SUV and Polestar 4 SUV coupe, combining vehicle engineering with connected software and digital services. Polestar was established as a standalone electric vehicle brand in 2017, building on its earlier performance-car partnership with Volvo Cars. The brand was developed with support from Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, and the company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

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