StealthGas NASDAQ: GASS reported higher third-quarter profit, helped by an insurance settlement, as the LPG shipping company sought shareholder approval for a $255 million purchase of four vessels from affiliates of its chief executive.

Net income rose 84% from a year earlier to $24.5 million, including a $12.4 million gain related to the final insurance payment for the loss of the Eco Wizard, Investor Relations representative Konstantinos Sistovaris said on the company’s earnings call. Revenue fell 10% to $40.2 million as the company operated fewer vessels.

CEO Harry Vafias also updated investors on the loss of the Gas Husky, which he said was most likely hit by a drone off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast on November 17. The crew safely abandoned the vessel, with no loss of life, and the company was discussing the developing situation with insurers, he said.

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Proposed vessel purchases

Chairman Michael Jolliffe said StealthGas agreed in early November to buy two midsize gas carriers and two 11,000-cubic-meter small carriers from affiliates of Vafias. An independent board committee and the full board reviewed and approved the transaction, which is being submitted to shareholders for a vote, he said.

If approved, the vessels would be delivered between March and September 2027. Cash payments can be postponed for a year depending on the company’s needs, and StealthGas does not intend to raise debt for the purchase, Jolliffe said.

The four ships would increase fleet carrying capacity by more than 35%, according to management. They have an average age of two years, compared with 12 years for the existing fleet, and would help renew the fleet after several years of sales of older vessels, Jolliffe said.

Vafias said StealthGas had raised approximately $180 million through vessel sales over the past four years. Its fleet had declined from about 40 vessels at the start of 2023 to 25, including a joint-venture vessel, at the end of the third quarter.

Results and balance sheet

On an adjusted basis, third-quarter net income fell 10% year over year to $13 million as fleet days declined, Sistovaris said. Earnings per share were $0.65, or $0.35 on an adjusted basis. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported profit of $57.7 million and earnings per share of $1.54, Vafias said.

Quarterly voyage expenses rose to $9.4 million, mainly because of higher fuel costs and additional insurance premiums related to a vessel that had been in the Persian Gulf. Operating expenses fell to $12.3 million, while the time charter equivalent rate was $13,688 per vessel per day, according to Sistovaris.

Cash, including short-term investments, stood at $269 million as of September 30, and StealthGas had no debt, Sistovaris said. The joint-venture vessel also became debt-free after its loan was repaid in October using its own cash, he added.

Vafias said the company has spent about $21 million on share repurchases since 2023, although it bought no shares during the third quarter.

Charters and market conditions

Vafias said StealthGas had concluded seven new period charters in recent months: a three-year extension and six one-year time charters, five of which were extensions with existing customers. Four vessels were operating in the spot market, including two handysize ships.

As of November, the company had secured 60% of its fleet days for 2027, representing approximately $80 million in revenue, Vafias said. Total contracted revenue across future periods through 2030 was about $115 million. The Gas Husky had more than a year remaining on its time charter, but Vafias said its loss was not expected to significantly affect results.

Jolliffe said the pressurized spot market was relatively slow during the third quarter, with some softening in time charter rates for smaller and larger vessels. By contrast, he said, scarce availability helped push midsize gas carrier rates to record levels, while handysize spot rates strengthened.

Jolliffe also pointed to geopolitical disruption in LPG trade. Middle East conflict has affected exports and increased shipping distances as more supply is sourced from the United States, he said. The company had positioned 71% of its fleet west of Suez, where rates can be about 30% higher than in the east, Vafias said.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. is an international shipping company focused primarily on owning and operating liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. Its vessels transport LPG, including propane and butane, for energy companies, commodity traders and other customers involved in the global gas supply chain. The company specializes in small- and medium-sized LPG carriers, which serve regional routes and ports that may not accommodate larger gas vessels. Its ships operate across international markets, carrying LPG between producers, distributors and end users.

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