Super Hi International NASDAQ: HDL reported higher third-quarter revenue as delivery and other businesses expanded, but operating profit fell from a year earlier amid spending on new restaurants, staff training and headquarters support.

The overseas operator of Haidilao restaurants posted revenue of $229 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 7.1% from $214 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 4.8% from the second quarter.

Operating profit fell 21.4% year-over-year to approximately $9.9 million, and the operating margin narrowed to 4.3% from 5.9%. Profit after tax more than doubled to $9.2 million from $3.6 million, driven mainly by an improvement in foreign exchange results, Chief Financial Officer Li Lu said.

Get Super Hi International alerts: Sign Up

Restaurant traffic rose, but same-store sales declined

Haidilao restaurants generated $206 million in revenue, up 2.4% from a year earlier. Guest visits increased 3.7% to 8.4 million, while average table turnover rose to four times per day from 3.9 times. Same-store turnover also reached four times per day, an increase of 0.1 turn.

Despite the improvement in turnover, group-wide same-store sales fell 2.3%. Li Lu said Southeast Asia was broadly flat and East Asia grew, while North America and other regions remained under pressure. Average spending per guest slipped by about $0.10 to $24.50, partly because markets with lower spending represented a larger share of traffic.

North American restaurants recorded average table turnover of 3.4 times per day, down 0.6 turns from a year earlier. Average daily sales per restaurant in the region fell approximately 11.3% to $19,600, with Canada the main drag on operating efficiency, according to Li Lu.

Executive Director and CEO Li Yu said the company had been slow to identify and respond to some changes in North American markets. It has begun restructuring the local management team and is reviewing menus, marketing, staffing and costs at individual restaurants.

Li Yu said the company hopes to see early results from some marketing and operational changes over the next one to two quarters, though shifts in its customer base and repeat visits will take longer to assess.

Delivery grows as expansion weighs on margins

Delivery revenue rose approximately 77.3% to $7.85 million, or about 3.4% of group revenue. Other revenue increased 78.7% to approximately $15.9 million, mainly from food products and seasonings and restaurants operating under newer brands.

Almost all Haidilao restaurants now offer delivery, Li Lu said. She added that delivery orders generally cost less per person and have slightly lower gross margins than dine-in meals. The company does not have a fixed target for delivery’s share of revenue and considers kitchen capacity, staffing and dining-room demand when deciding what to offer.

Group gross margin fell 1.4 percentage points to 65.3%, while staff costs rose to about 34.2% of revenue from 33.2% a year earlier. Li Lu said investment in pre-opening preparations, shared support functions and talent development contributed to the change in group costs. Margins at Haidilao restaurants remained stable to slightly higher year-over-year, she said.

Super Hi generated $36.18 million in net cash from operating activities during the quarter and had approximately $243 million in bank balances and cash at Sept. 30. Li Lu said the company would evaluate dividends and share repurchases alongside cash flow, capital spending plans and other financial considerations, subject to board procedures.

New restaurants and other brands

Super Hi opened three Haidilao restaurants during the quarter, bringing its overseas total to 132 at the end of September. One additional location had opened in the fourth quarter, with six more preparing to open. Management expects 13 Haidilao openings for the full year.

Of the six new Haidilao restaurants opened by the end of September, five generated positive cash flow in their first month, Li Lu said. The company assesses new projects against expected payback periods of roughly three to five years, depending on the region.

Under its Pomegranate Plan, Super Hi operated 26 restaurants overseas under other brands at quarter-end. Li Lu said that, by the time of the call, the plan had grown to more than 30 restaurants across more than 10 brands.

Li Yu said the Hi Bowl malatang location in Canada had been profitable at the restaurant level for several consecutive months, while its Japanese location was profitable at that level throughout the quarter. He cautioned that performance varies considerably across the concepts and that the plan remains in the investment and business-model validation stage.

Peak-season demand and 2027 priorities

Li Lu said traffic had improved overall as overseas markets entered their traditional peak dining season, with table turnover higher year-over-year. Some North American restaurants, however, remained under pressure.

For 2027, the CFO said management was confident Southeast Asia and East Asia could maintain steady operations. The company plans to pursue same-store growth through local menu development, loyalty programs, repeat visits and closer restaurant-level management. It also sees room to improve profitability through staffing, scheduling, procurement and local sourcing.

Haidilao had more than 10 million registered overseas loyalty members at the end of September. Member spending accounted for approximately 90% of Haidilao restaurant revenue, Li Lu said.

About Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. operates Haidilao hot pot restaurants outside mainland China. Its restaurants offer hot pot meals, with a selection of broth bases, fresh ingredients, dipping sauces and beverages, alongside table service and dining experiences associated with the Haidilao brand. The company traces its roots to Haidilao's international expansion, which began in Singapore in 2012. Super Hi serves customers across multiple regions, including Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Hi International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Hi International wasn't on the list.

While Super Hi International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report