Yatsen NYSE: YSG reported an 11.4% decline in third-quarter revenue and a wider net loss as the beauty company reduced underperforming color cosmetics operations and shifted its portfolio toward skincare.

Revenue fell to CNY 884.5 million from CNY 998.4 million a year earlier, coming in slightly below the company’s guidance, Founder, Chairman and CEO Jinfeng Huang said on the earnings call. Skincare revenue grew 22.3%, while color cosmetics revenue fell 44.2%.

Yatsen expects fourth-quarter revenue of CNY 1.38 billion to CNY 1.52 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 0% to 10%, CFO and Director Donghao Yang said. He cautioned that the forecast reflects preliminary views and is subject to change.

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Skincare Gains Share as Cosmetics Sales Fall

Skincare accounted for 67.8% of third-quarter revenue, up from 49.2% a year earlier. Huang said the company had recently completed the divestiture of its Pink Bear brand, allowing it to focus resources on its core skincare brands.

The CEO said DR.WU drove the skincare portfolio’s growth. Its Mandelic Acid Serum and Brightening Renewal Toner received whitening certification from China’s National Medical Products Administration, and upgraded versions were subsequently launched with that efficacy.

Galénic expanded its anti-aging offerings with an eighth-generation Revitalisation Cream and a new eye cream, Huang said. At Eve Lom, the Renewal Treatment Eye Oil contributed more than 10% of the brand’s third-quarter gross merchandise value. Across Tmall, Douyin and JD.com, Eve Lom ranked in the top 15 in the eye care category on a combined basis, he said.

Overseas sales accounted for more than 20% of Perfect Diary’s revenue and grew more than 20% year over year, Huang said. He expects international markets to remain a main growth engine for the color cosmetics brand as distribution widens in markets where it already operates.

Losses Widen Despite Lower Expenses

Yatsen’s gross margin edged up to 78.4% from 78.2%, while total operating expenses fell 9.1% to CNY 785.1 million. Expenses rose as a share of revenue, however, reaching 88.8% compared with 86.5% a year earlier.

Selling and marketing expenses declined to CNY 642.9 million from CNY 682.3 million but rose to 72.7% of revenue from 68.3%. Yang attributed the higher percentage to brand-building investments and a lower revenue base.

The operating loss widened to CNY 91.5 million from CNY 83.6 million. Net loss increased to CNY 129 million from CNY 70.4 million. Yang said the increase in net loss was primarily due to a CNY 30.6 million impairment loss on equity-method investments and a CNY 21.4 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on a convertible note issued in May 2026.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss widened to CNY 67.7 million from CNY 51.5 million. Yatsen ended September with CNY 816.3 million in cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, down from CNY 1.05 billion at the end of 2025.

Operating activities used CNY 194.3 million in cash during the quarter, compared with CNY 126.8 million a year earlier. Yang attributed the higher outflow primarily to working capital movements ahead of the Double 11 shopping season, including inventory positioning and the timing of payables and receivables.

Management Focuses on Profitability

During the Double 11 campaign, DR.WU ranked eighth among domestic skincare brands on Tmall, while Perfect Diary ranked eighth among domestic color cosmetics brands, according to Huang. On Douyin, Galénic ranked 10th among international premium skincare brands and DR.WU placed 15th across beauty and personal care.

Irene Lyu, vice president and head of strategic investment and capital markets, said international brands were more active during the event, particularly in premium and clinical skincare. She said Yatsen is working to improve profitability by increasing skincare’s contribution, shifting toward higher-margin channels and increasing the contribution of higher-margin products.

Asked about DR.WU’s PDRN products, Lyu said the ingredient had generated interest but remained at a relatively early stage of consumer acceptance. The company is monitoring its development and may expand in the category when the timing is right, she said.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited is a China-based beauty company that develops, markets and sells cosmetics and skincare products. Its portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand, as well as skincare brands such as Eve Lom and Galenic. Founded in 2016, Yatsen has built its business through online retail and a growing offline presence, including branded stores and counters. The company primarily serves consumers in China and also sells its products in international markets. Yatsen is led by founder and chief executive officer Huang Jinfeng.

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