Transdigm Group (TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Transdigm Group to post earnings of $9.26 per share and revenue of $2.4255 billion for the quarter. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Transdigm Group to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,160.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,299.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,755.50. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,522 shares of company stock worth $117,197,926. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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