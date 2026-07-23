TransMedics Group (TMDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $183.7870 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the sale, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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