Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 6.1% - Here's What Happened

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.4850. Approximately 19,871,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 42,416,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Get Transocean alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Clarkson Capital lowered Transocean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Transocean's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 78,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $498,433.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 268,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,639. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 22,432.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean's fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company's core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transocean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transocean wasn't on the list.

While Transocean currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here