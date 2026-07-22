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Transportation Stocks To Watch Now - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven transportation stocks to watch on July 22, based on recent high dollar trading volume: American Airlines, Wabtec, Berkshire Hathaway, Valero Energy, FTAI Aviation, Penske Automotive Group, and Union Pacific.
  • The list spans multiple parts of the transportation ecosystem, including airlines, railroads, aviation leasing, auto and truck dealerships, and fuel providers, showing broad investor interest across the sector.
  • The article says transportation stocks are often used as a gauge of economic activity, since demand for travel and freight tends to rise when trade, consumer spending, and overall business conditions are strong.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

American Airlines Group, Wabtec, Berkshire Hathaway, Valero Energy, FTAI Aviation, Penske Automotive Group, and Union Pacific are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that move people or goods from one place to another, such as airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping companies, and delivery services. For stock market investors, these companies are often seen as a way to gain exposure to economic activity, since demand for transportation typically rises when trade, travel, and consumer spending are strong. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Wabtec (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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