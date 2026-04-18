TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.53.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $577,520. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $872,979. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransUnion by 85.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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