TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rating Increased to Hold at Mizuho

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.53.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 1.1%

TRU opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,858,799.60. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $872,979 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TransUnion by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 109,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5,046.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,881 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 424,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,943 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,347 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here