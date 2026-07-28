Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Travelzoo logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Travelzoo shares crossed above their 200-day moving average of $8.08, reaching $10.44 before closing at $10.21 in trading volume of 96,881 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67, with targets ranging from $12 to $23.
  • Institutional interest has increased, including a 224.5% position boost by Squarepoint Ops; hedge funds and other institutions collectively own 27.39% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $10.44. Travelzoo shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 96,881 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelzoo from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Travelzoo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $149,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $120,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Travelzoo Right Now?

Before you consider Travelzoo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelzoo wasn't on the list.

While Travelzoo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines