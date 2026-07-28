Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $10.44. Travelzoo shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 96,881 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelzoo from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Travelzoo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $149,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $120,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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